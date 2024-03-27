SharkStriker won the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Award for Cybersecurity
EINPresswire.com/ -- SharkStriker, a global security vendor known for empowering MSPs worldwide through holistic human-led tech-driven cybersecurity services, has achieved recognition at the 20th Globee Cybersecurity Awards 2024. It is for its holistic managed services in the startup achievement of the year award category.
The Globee Cybersecurity Awards puts in focus the companies that have proven their mettle by rendering services that are unparalleled in terms of assisting customers through seamless risk and threat detection, identification, and response capabilities in a threat landscape that is constantly evolving. It is awarded based on a panel of judges comprising more than 580 experts from multiple domains across the industries, identifying and picking the most exceptional winners in terms of quality and value delivered.
SharkStriker directly addresses some of the most immediate challenges that small, medium and enterprise businesses face in the world of cybersecurity.
The widening skills gap makes it challenging for them to gain high-value outcomes from their current cybersecurity investments. To worsen the situation, the cost of cybersecurity is increasing YoY basis, with businesses having to manage multiple vendors to meet their cybersecurity needs while remaining compliant with applicable regulatory requirements.
SharkStriker solved this by offering a round-the-clock team of cybersecurity experts who delivered holistic services through a multi-tenant, open-architecture platform STRIEGO that easily integrated with their status quo security setup assisting them to gain ROI from existing investments in cybersecurity.
“Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We are honored to celebrate your success. “ said San Madan, The president of Globee Awards.
“The Globee Award is an accolade for our unwavering commitment towards simplifying cybersecurity through a blend of the best of both - human and technological realms. We have bagged this global recognition for two times in a row (the first time in 2023). It is just the beginning of our journey to continuously innovate and perfect our services to help our clients meet the most immediate needs of the evolving threat landscape while staying compliant. “Ajay Kumar, CEO & Founder of SharkStriker.
About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women in Business.
About SharkStriker
SharkStriker is a global cybersecurity vendor that seeks to empower MSPs through its holistic range of human-led cybersecurity services that are delivered via its technologically robust, open-architecture, multi-tenant platform STRIEGO. With its aim to simplify cybersecurity, SharkStriker is continuing to expand its presence all over the world with customers and business partners in more than 30+ countries.
