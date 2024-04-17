Partner Center a unified hub for business growth for partners launched by SharkStriker
SharkStriker, a global cybersecurity vendor, has launched Partner Center, for empowering partners with insights for cybersecurity and business growth
Our Partner Center is a centralized solution for our partners with the tools to gain insights on business and customer’s security posture to elevate their posture and boost their sales and revenue.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SharkStriker, a trailblazing cybersecurity vendor has recently launched a unified hub for their partners under their platform STRIEGO to support their partner ecosystem in navigating the complex terrain of cybersecurity and compliance.
— Ajay Kumar Founder & CEO
It offers an umbrella of features that are tailored to address some of the most immediate challenges faced by businesses in the field. These business challenges include a lack of visibility of the cybersecurity posture of customers, a lack of means to track the effectiveness of their sales strategy, no access to marketing assets, and improving trust among stakeholders and boosting brand value.
SharkStriker Partner Center serves as a central hub for all the needs of partner businesses. The following are some of the features offered by SharkStriker Partner Center:
Security Insights
It is a centralized repository of all the critical information on the cybersecurity posture of customers, providing meaningful insights like – vulnerability scores, threat detection stats, security assessment scores, and incident statuses. It will assist them in helping customers ensure the right set of configurations and industry best practices.
Sales dashboards
A dedicated dashboard that reflects customer behavior through meaningful stats like number of active customers, subscriptions, assets under management, and top-selling services empowering their customers to make data-driven decisions for revenue growth.
Marketing Vault
A dedicated library where their partners can directly access all the marketing-specific content through a huge library consisting of case studies, datasheets, social media campaigns, guides, etc.
Sales Engineering
It offers the technical experts direct access to all the sales-specific content such as pitch decks, product demos, technical decks, datasheets, Statements of Work (SoWs), etc. to assist them in guiding their customers better .
Trust Center
It seeks to strengthen brand trust by making information such as audit reports, compliance certifications, insights on DevSec Ops, etc. that reflect SharkStriker’s commitment to ensuring cybersecurity and compliance.
Tenants list
Offers instant access to the complete master list of all the active and inactive tenants across the globe.
Security Operations Manual
It comprises of all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that are formulated followed by the SOC team for reference.
“SharkStriker Partner Center seeks to liberate our partners from all the cybersecurity and compliance bottlenecks that stop them from kickstarting their journey towards growth. It provides them with much-needed visibility into some of the key business analytics that would help them strategize and build their brand as a partner. It will help our partners to stay afloat and prosper in a threat landscape that is continuously evolving and the regulatory environment is constantly subject to change. “said Ajay Kumar, CEO and founder of SharkStriker.
About SharkStriker
SharkStriker is a cybersecurity vendor with a mission to simplify cybersecurity and empower MSPs through human-powered, tech-driven holistic services delivered through its unified, multi-tenant, open-architecture platform STRIEGO. With its global SOCs, it is helping businesses gain ROI from their existing security investments and address challenges like rising complexity & skills gap, multi-vendor management, and rising cost of solutions while staying compliant.
