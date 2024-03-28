Systems Limited and Nevis Partner for Enhanced Security in Banking Sector
Nevis Security AG partners with Systems Limited to enhance digital banking with Nevis' CIAM systems and Systems Limited's expertise.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevis Security AG is pleased to announce its new partnership with Systems Limited, a global SI offering digital transformation capabilities in the MENA and APAC region. This collaboration will leverage Systems Limited’s expertise in accelerating end-to-end digital transformations for financial institutions and Nevis’ tried-and-tested CIAM (Customer Identity and Access Management) systems and mark a significant step forward in enhancing cybersecurity in the digital banking landscape.
In today's rapidly evolving digital banking environment, scalability and security are paramount for users. Customers demand seamless experiences while expecting their data to be safeguarded against cyber threats. All of this requires a solution portfolio that offers personalized services, real-time monitoring, and state-of-the-art security measures.
Nevis Identity Suite and Nevis Identity Cloud give customers full control over data permissions. They allow customers to define all data access parameters, manage data across devices, and determine how data can be used. With Nevis’ CIAM solution, banks can also count on the highest safety standards, the most up-to-date technology, and a streamlined user experience to help maximize their customers’ business potential. The use of FIDO2 passkeys for passwordless access and adaptive authentication it ensures robust security without compromising user convenience.
By integrating Nevis’ modern platform and advanced capabilities with Systems Limited’s deep understanding of industry best practices and local regulatory requirements, our partnership aims to provide financial institutions with secure and compliant banking technologies. Together, we are well-positioned to redefine the cybersecurity landscape by enabling banks to protect their digital assets while delivering exceptional customer experiences.
"To remain competitive, institutions must embrace digital innovation and also implement robust cybersecurity measures that adhere to regulatory requirements. By leveraging our extensive expertise in building digital capabilities, enhancing cybersecurity, and ensuring regulatory compliance, in collaboration with Nevis, we are ensuring that we continue to provide the best technology solutions to our customers in all markets and regions. We are excited to revolutionize banking operations and empower global institutions to thrive securely in the digital era."
Muhammad Ilyas, Head of Digital Infrastructure at Systems Limited
“Nevis is excited about expanding its reach into the MENA and APAC region by partnering with Systems Limited. Nevis is committed to creating solutions that are both user-friendly and offer robust safeguarding measures. We look forward to helping the banking sector in this region remain compliant, secure, and user-friendly as it continues its digitalization journey.”
Stephan Schweizer, CEO of Nevis Security AG.
About Nevis Security AG
Nevis Security AG is a pioneer in digital security and a strong advocate for the use of passwordless, user-friendly access solutions worldwide. As the market leader in Switzerland in the area of customer identity and access management (CIAM), Nevis provides organisations in the financial, insurance and iGaming sectors with the highest level of data protection and seamless authentication procedures. Nevis technology secures over 80 per cent of online banking transactions in Switzerland – demonstrating the company’s expertise and commitment to innovation. Headquartered in Zurich/Switzerland with offices across Europe, Nevis is constantly expanding its global presence through a rapidly expanding partner network, emphasising its role as a key player in the digital ecosystem. Nevis aims to strengthen its position as a leading authority in digital identity security worldwide and to provide scalable, forward-looking solutions that meet the growing needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.nevis.net.
About Systems Limited
Systems Limited is a leading global SI company with an unparalleled 4+ decades of expertise in digital, data & AI, cloud, digital banking, and beyond. We offer industry-specific services, products, and accelerators across numerous industry verticals, enabling our global clientele to achieve 360-degree value. Being at a leading edge of innovation, we have managed to spread our global footprint across 16+ countries through our subsidiaries, including Systems MEA, Systems KSA, Systems APAC, NdcTech, & EP Systems. Our key strategic partnerships with the world’s leading technology providers allow us to deliver unmatched technological capabilities that empower enterprises to drive and sustain long-term growth.
With a long list of awards and achievements, including Microsoft 2023 Country/Region Partner of the Year for Pakistan & UAE, four back-to-back Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion accolades, three consecutive Asia money Most Outstanding Company awards, IBS Intelligence's Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation Award 2022, Banking Tech Awards' Highly Commended Top Tech Service Provider 2022, Major Contender Temenos IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by Everest Group, and many more, we've established ourselves as a true leader in technological innovation.
For more information, please visit www.systemsltd.com
