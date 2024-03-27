Freedom Building Services Wins 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award For Jacksonville’s Best Commercial Cleaning Services Category
EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Building Services is a veteran-owned and operated commercial janitorial company serving the Jacksonville residents.
Recently, the company has been voted for the best commercial cleaning services by ThreeBestRated®. This year marks its fifth consecutive year, starting from 2020. The path has never been a cakewalk for them, as they have to go through the tough to crack analyzing process, namely the 50-point inspection of ThreeBestRated®. Fortunately, Freedom Building Services has surpassed all the criteria of it and achieved this prestigious position.
Words On Freedom Building Services LLC
The company is owned by David Lasure, a proud veteran, who served his nation (the United States) for over 20 years. He takes pride in having served his nation during the time of the first Gulf War, where he was honored with the Bronze Star with the ‘V’ device, for his valor. Following his military career, he went on to venture into the commercial cleaning industry, founding Freedom Building Services LLC.
Specialty of the Company
The top reason to choose Freedom Building Services is that it is a veteran-owned company. Because, nothing says “commitment” like a company owned by a veteran. David has built his company upon the foundation of discipline and principles he gained during his service. In further solidifying their reliability, their BBB Accreditation and commitment to adept CDC-recommended cleaning practices are of paramount importance.
At Freedom Building Services LLC, David and his team are missioned to deliver a higher level of thorough and detail-oriented cleaning services to their customers. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies like electrostatic spraying they ensure spotless cleaning services. They understand the need for different janitorial approaches to different spaces. So they tailor their approach according to those needs. For instance, They use a two-rag system for restrooms to prevent the contamination from spreading to other floors, and specific cleaning applications for medical-grade cleaning for medical offices.
Besides providing a space-oriented approach, they provide eco-friendly products upon request. They offer safe cleaning solutions for dental office, hospital, medical office, and other practices. Also, they extend their safe cleaning approaches to daycares and schools to ensure a toxic-free, yet effective cleanliness.
Freedom Building Services ensures flexible scheduling to ensure their client’s convenience. Their team takes tasks weekly, on weekends, or at night so that their clients’ day-to-day operations go smoothly. Contact them to schedule an appointment or to get a quote at (904) 707-5348 or visit https://www.freedombuildingservices.com/
Services offered:
They offer a range of commercial cleaning services, including weekly cleaning, window washing, carpet cleaning, office disinfection & sanitization, floor, stripping buffing & waxing, electrostatic chemical spraying, and CDC-approved coronavirus treatment.
They service clients in Florida, Jacksonville, and their surrounding areas. The Freedom Building Services is located at 5605 Florida Mining Blvd S. suite #11, Jacksonville, FL 32257
David Lasure
FREEDOM BUILDING SERVICES, LLC
+1 904-707-5348
info@freedombuildingservices.com