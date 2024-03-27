Freedom Building Services Wins 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award For Jacksonville’s Best Commercial Cleaning Services Category

David Lasure, the owner of Freedom Building Services, LLC

David Lasure, the owner of Freedom Building Services, LLC

Freedom Building Services, LLC

Freedom Building Services, LLC

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Building Services is a veteran-owned and operated commercial janitorial company serving the Jacksonville residents.

Recently, the company has been voted for the best commercial cleaning services by ThreeBestRated®. This year marks its fifth consecutive year, starting from 2020. The path has never been a cakewalk for them, as they have to go through the tough to crack analyzing process, namely the 50-point inspection of ThreeBestRated®. Fortunately, Freedom Building Services has surpassed all the criteria of it and achieved this prestigious position.

Words On Freedom Building Services LLC

The company is owned by David Lasure, a proud veteran, who served his nation (the United States) for over 20 years. He takes pride in having served his nation during the time of the first Gulf War, where he was honored with the Bronze Star with the ‘V’ device, for his valor. Following his military career, he went on to venture into the commercial cleaning industry, founding Freedom Building Services LLC.

Specialty of the Company

The top reason to choose Freedom Building Services is that it is a veteran-owned company. Because, nothing says “commitment” like a company owned by a veteran. David has built his company upon the foundation of discipline and principles he gained during his service. In further solidifying their reliability, their BBB Accreditation and commitment to adept CDC-recommended cleaning practices are of paramount importance.

At Freedom Building Services LLC, David and his team are missioned to deliver a higher level of thorough and detail-oriented cleaning services to their customers. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies like electrostatic spraying they ensure spotless cleaning services. They understand the need for different janitorial approaches to different spaces. So they tailor their approach according to those needs. For instance, They use a two-rag system for restrooms to prevent the contamination from spreading to other floors, and specific cleaning applications for medical-grade cleaning for medical offices.

Besides providing a space-oriented approach, they provide eco-friendly products upon request. They offer safe cleaning solutions for dental office, hospital, medical office, and other practices. Also, they extend their safe cleaning approaches to daycares and schools to ensure a toxic-free, yet effective cleanliness.

Freedom Building Services ensures flexible scheduling to ensure their client’s convenience. Their team takes tasks weekly, on weekends, or at night so that their clients’ day-to-day operations go smoothly. Contact them to schedule an appointment or to get a quote at (904) 707-5348 or visit https://www.freedombuildingservices.com/

Services offered:

They offer a range of commercial cleaning services, including weekly cleaning, window washing, carpet cleaning, office disinfection & sanitization, floor, stripping buffing & waxing, electrostatic chemical spraying, and CDC-approved coronavirus treatment.

They service clients in Florida, Jacksonville, and their surrounding areas. The Freedom Building Services is located at 5605 Florida Mining Blvd S. suite #11, Jacksonville, FL 32257

David Lasure
FREEDOM BUILDING SERVICES, LLC
+1 904-707-5348
info@freedombuildingservices.com

You just read:

Freedom Building Services Wins 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award For Jacksonville’s Best Commercial Cleaning Services Category

Distribution channels: Companies, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Lasure
FREEDOM BUILDING SERVICES, LLC
+1 904-707-5348 info@freedombuildingservices.com
Company/Organization
ThreeBestRatedⓇ
14425 Falcon Head Blvd, E-100,
AUSTIN, 78738
United States
+1 833-488-6888
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ThreeBestRated® was created in 2014 with the simple goal of finding the top 3 local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, and everything in-between, in any city. Every business is meticulously handpicked by our employees. We check business’s reputation, history, complaints, ratings, proximity, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, reviews, and more, using our 50-Point Inspection. We only display businesses that are verified by our employees. Other places will call this “hard work” and “unnecessary”. We call it “due diligence” and “the right thing to do”. Our website is updated on a regular basis for quality and the latest business information. ThreeBestRated® has the honor of helping 4.5 million customers every month find the best businesses in any city – without any effort!

ThreeBestRated®

More From This Author
Madras Maple Cafe In Prince George Wins Its Maiden ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
Dr. Danial Deheshi, Burnaby Dentist Presented With The ThreeBestRated® Award for the year 2024
Matthieu Moffet parle de Mofco et de ses plans futurs après avoir reçu le prix ThreeBestRatedⓇ 2024
View All Stories From This Author