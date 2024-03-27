CPC Istanbul Fair: The Meeting Point of Future Visual Arts and Technology
CPC Istanbul Fair: The Meeting Point of Future Visual Arts and TechnologyISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPC Istanbul, the Cinema, Photography, and Video Technologies Fair, is gearing up to bring together the latest innovations in the worlds of visual arts and technology from May 15th to 18th, 2024. This pioneering event, to be held at the Yenikapı Eurasia Exhibition and Art Center, will host participants with a program including artificial intelligence-supported visual effects, automated editing tools, and much more.
Organized by Atis Fuarcılık, boasting 40 years of experience in the fairground, Bilgin Aygül, the Chairman of Atis Fuarcılık Board, stated: “This year’s inaugural CPC Istanbul Fair will be a milestone in the industry. This event, which will witness the unique combination of visual arts and technology, will not only showcase new technologies but also demonstrate how participants can expand their creativity. As Atis Fuarcılık, we have meticulously planned every detail of the fair to turn it into an experience where our participants will be inspired, learn, and explore the latest trends in the industry.”
CPC Istanbul Fair aims to highlight the impact of AI technologies on the art world, bringing together professionals and enthusiasts from the cinema, photography, and video sectors. While fostering sectoral collaborations, the fair will provide participants with the opportunity to explore the latest trends and expand their creativity. By uniting industry leaders, professionals, artists, and technology enthusiasts under one roof, the event will pave the way for new collaborations and projects. Participants will have the opportunity to network with experts from different disciplines and engage in knowledge exchange.
Photography and video workshops will be among the prominent activities of the fair. These workshops will provide participants with in-depth knowledge of the latest technological developments and creative techniques in the world of visual media. CPC Istanbul also aims to reach a wider audience worldwide by offering a virtual fair experience. This digital platform will allow the display of images and artworks created using artificial intelligence, enabling participants to experience the fair independently of physical limitations.
CPC Istanbul Fair aims to be a pioneer in bringing together technology and art, fostering innovative ideas and collaborations. By providing tools, information, and opportunities that will shape the future of visual arts, the event will offer participants the chance to be part of the innovative wave in the industry. The fair is being held in collaboration with prestigious supporters such as Anadolu Agency, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Culture Inc., Istanbul Professional Photographers Artisans Chamber, KOSGEB, and leading photography platform 66PIXEL. The participation of these valuable organizations allows the fair to offer a rich experience for professionals in the sector, highlighting cultural and technological innovations.
CPC Istanbul Fair stands out for its role as a hub for Istanbul’s neighboring and regional countries, providing networking opportunities to hard-to-reach areas. This not only offers participants the opportunity to explore sectoral collaborations and new technologies but also provides a unique platform for innovative projects and collaborations by bridging the business and art worlds across a wide geography.
Registration for Participation: Those wishing to participate in the event can register via the CPC Istanbul Fair website. The fair is open to all participants and welcomes anyone interested in exploring the latest developments in visual arts and technology.
Media Contact:
Basak Usanmaz
Atis Fuarcilik
+90 312 442 90 02
basak@atisfuar.com