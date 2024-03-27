Basal Cell Carcinoma Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market

The Basal Cell Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period.

Some of the key facts of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report:

• The Basal Cell Carcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• According to an article titled “Skin Cancer: Squamous and Basal Cell Carcinomas” by Bashline, approximately one in five Americans develop skin cancer during their lifetime; 97% of these cancers will be nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSCs). Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) comprises approximately 80% of NMSCs, and most of the remainder are cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs)

• According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, in the US alone, more than four million cases are diagnosed yearly with Basal Cell Carcinoma. Basal Cell carcinomas arise from abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells

• Basal Cell Carcinoma is usually a slow-growing tumour for which metastases are rare. It is noteworthy to mention here that, although BCC is rarely fatal

• Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Cipla Inc., Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Merck KGaA, LEO Pharma A/S, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, MediWound Ltd, AiViva BioPharma, Inc., SkinJect, Inc., Berg, LLC, Anne Chang, University of Arizona, and others.

• Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies: EscharEx 5% (EX-02 formulation), AIV001, API 31510 3% Topical Cream, Vismodegib, STP705, and others

Basal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Basal cell carcinomas (BCC) are a type of cancer that begins in the lower part of the epidermis (the outer layer of the skin). BCC is also known as basal cell cancer and is the most common form of skin cancer. It may look like a small white or flesh-coloured bump that grows slowly and may bleed. This category of carcinomas is generally found in areas of the body exposed to the sun. BCC is rarely extended to other parts of the body.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) most commonly develops on sun-exposed skin parts, such as the head and neck. Many clinical variants of BCC exist, but the most recognized types are Superficial, Nodular, and Morphea-like BCC. Among all the variants, Nodular BCC is the most common.

Key benefits of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market report:

1. Basal Cell Carcinoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology and Basal Cell Carcinoma market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. The Basal Cell Carcinoma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Basal Cell Carcinoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

4. The Basal Cell Carcinoma market report offers an edge that will help develop business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Basal Cell Carcinoma market.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Basal Cell Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Basal Cell Carcinoma

• Prevalent Cases of Basal Cell Carcinoma by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Basal Cell Carcinoma

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market

The dynamics of the Basal Cell Carcinoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as AIV001, API 31510, and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies:

• EscharEx 5% (EX-02 formulation): MediWound Ltd

• AIV001: AiViva BioPharma, Inc.

• API 31510 3% Topical Cream: SkinJect, Inc.

• Vismodegib: Berg, LLC

• STP705: Anne Chang

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers

• Rise in number of cases of basal cell carcinoma

• Increase in R&D

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Barriers

• Resistance against systemic treatment Options

• High Cost of Basal Cell Carcinoma treatment

Scope of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Cipla Inc., Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Merck KGaA, LEO Pharma A/S, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, MediWound Ltd, AiViva BioPharma, Inc., SkinJect, Inc., Berg, LLC, Anne Chang, University of Arizona, and others.

• Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies: EscharEx 5% (EX-02 formulation), AIV001, API 31510 3% Topical Cream, Vismodegib, STP705, and others

• Therapeutic Assessment: Basal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and Basal Cell Carcinoma emerging therapies

• Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Basal Cell Carcinoma market drivers and barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

