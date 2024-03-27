Sparkling Water Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.94% to reach US$4,901.866 million by 2029
The sparkling water market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% from US$2,525.234 million in 2022 to US$4,901.866 million by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sparkling water market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4,901.866 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the sparkling water market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of health consciousness among the general public is making the switch to sparkling water over carbonated drinks and the growing demand for beverages with pleasant bubbly sensation is also contributing to market growth.
Another factor that boosts the sales of sparkling water in the market is the variety of flavors that are available in the market. Also, the growing popularity of mocktails and cocktails is proportionally increasing demand for sparkling water as people are always trying unique and creative ideas to mix sparkling water in their mocktails or cocktails. These factors are anticipated to boost the market.
The sparkling water market, by type, is divided into two types- flavored and non-flavored. The variety of flavors that are available for different tastes of consumers is majorly driving market growth. The sparkling water key players are constantly researching and developing a variety of flavors that cater to several consumers' tastes and needs.
The sparkling water market, by distribution, is divided into two types- online and offline. The distribution channel for sparkling water is spreading across both online and offline retail stores. The convenience and variety of options in sparkling water available in online retail stores are growing in popularity among people and in offline retail stores they are readily available to buy at any nearby store to consumer. Therefore, the options available for online and offline distribution channels are fuelling market growth.
The sparkling water market, by packaging type, is divided into three types- glass, metal, and plastic. The different types of packaging are offered with sparkling water to provide consumers with a variety and make packaging more visually appealing. For instance, the glass packaging is fragile but consumers buy these sparkling water beverages from retail stores in glass packaging because it's visually appealing.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the sparkling water market during the forecasted period as this region has growing awareness among people about healthy lifestyles and the harm caused by carbonated drinks has made many people switch over to sparkling water in the region. The variety of flavors that are offered is growing significantly which is attracting more people in the region who like a flavored beverage to drink. Also, the growing start-ups related to beverages and sparkling water in the USA region in North America are contributing to the sparkling water market growth in the region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the sparkling water market, such as The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestlé, PepsiCo, Crystal Geyser Water Company, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GMBH & CO. KG, A.G. Barr, Aava, and Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp.
The market analytics report segments the sparkling water market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Flavored
o Non-flavored
• By Distribution Channel:
o Online
o Offline
• By Packaging Type:
o Glass
o Metal
o Plastic
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• The Coca-Cola Company
• Danone
• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
• Nestlé
• PepsiCo
• Crystal Geyser Water Company
• Gerolsteiner Brunnen GMBH & CO. KG
• A.G. Barr
• Aava
• Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp.
