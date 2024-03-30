Discover the World-Class Protection Dogs from Deterrent Dogs LLC
Elite Family Guard Dogs by Deterrent Dogs LLc
Our German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois have ideal temperaments and come from the best genetics. We prioritize quality over quantity.”UNITED STATES , March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deterrent Dogs LLc offers high-quality protection dogs, hand-delivered worldwide. They prioritize lifelong support for their clients and take the time to understand their needs to find the perfect match. Available protection dogs are trained to achieve the highest levels of performance and functionality, with customized training based on client requirements.
— Jan Brejcak
Owner, Jan Brejcak, a Czechoslovak dog trainer, began training at age 6 and won local and national championships. He later moved to the United States to train family and personal protection dogs.
Jan, with extensive training in World Championship, law enforcement, and personal protection, specializes in providing functional, equality dogs imported from Europe to meet client needs.
“When it comes to my work, family and personal protection are my top priorities. I believe in providing functional training that ensures the dogs I offer are efficient and reliable. Most importantly, I always prioritize my clients' needs and satisfaction.” - Jan Brejcak
Protection dogs are a reliable asset for securing real estate, providing peace of mind and reassurance. Fully trained dogs from Deterrent Dogs LLc offer top-notch security, keeping intruders out and ensuring families and property remain safe.
Deterrent Dogs LLc prioritizes the safety and well-being of every family member, offering more than personal protection dogs. They carefully select family protection dogs that are raised with children and are matched based on lifestyle.
“We ensure that every family member feels both comfortable and safe in the presence of their new companion.” - Jan Brejcak
Deterrent Dogs LLc provides top-level obedience and protection training. Every protection dog for sale undergoes comprehensive obedience training, ensuring full control in all situations. Public access training guarantees well-mannered behavior and appropriate response of the protection dog in any environment.
When it comes to family and personal protection dog needs, Deterrent dogs LLc stands out as the ultimate choice. With their exceptional expertise and dedication to providing top-notch protection, they ensure the safety and security of loved ones.
Their wide range of available protection dogs is guaranteed to meet client specific requirements, ensuring a perfect match for individual and family's unique needs.
Deterrent Dogs LLc
