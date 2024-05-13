K9 Role Models: New Hampshire's Best Dog Training Company Stands Out in 2024
K9 Role Models is New Englands top dog training company offering on-and-off leash obedience and dog owners first choice for addressing behavioral issues.
The best reward is witnessing the amazing outcomes our clients achieve through our training methods.”MANCHESTER , NEW ENGLAND , UNITED STATES , May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K9 Role Models is a New Hampshire dog training company located just 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts. They serve clientele all over New England, specializing in off-leash obedience and behavioral modification. They support dog owners in creating a strong bond based on mutual respect, trust, and most importantly, compassion. They help dog owners successfully maintain a healthy lifestyle and healthy behavior for their dogs.
— Vannessa Denese
Personalized dog training programs are uniquely designed to help owners and their dogs learn together. They complete the training with the best results. In the end, people have the confidence to handle their dogs in any situation.
Owner Vannessa Denese has been a professional dog trainer since 2014. K9 Role Models was officially founded in 2019. She decided to use her skills and knowledge to help everyday dog lovers get the most out of life with their companion. Since opening K9 Role Models, she has helped numerous families build incredible relationships with their dogs.
“Prior to opening K9 Role Models, I had traveled all over the US for many years as a personal protection and obedience dog trainer and have successfully trained hundreds of dogs.”
K9 Role Models strive to make dog training accessible, manageable, and fun! Unlike most franchise dog training companies, K9 Role Models offers phone or text support throughout the program and beyond. They also offer maintenance training sessions for clients long after the training program has ended. This is to ensure owners always have confidence in their handling and to address training questions or concerns.
Their dog training methods have been proven time and again to produce not only results, but consistent results in a shorter period of time than other programs out there. K9 Role Models help the dog owner understand why a behavior is happening and how to address it. While other dog training programs teach only the commands, K9 Role Models provides the knowledge that is key to better understanding the dog.
Their training programs are tailored to each dog to help correct unwanted behaviors with long-term results accompanied by on-and-off leash obedience. Dogs enrolled in K9 Role Models training programs get the training and freedom they deserve.
Vannessa Denese
K9 ROLE MODELS
+1 603-819-6820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
K9 Role Models Client Testimonial