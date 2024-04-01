Jean Arnaud (Arno): Unveiling New Trends in AI-Based Art project at NFT NYC
Jean Arnaud discusses AI art trends at NFT NYC, merging tech and creativity for novel expressions.
Art initially resides in the spiritual before it takes physical form. It is the ultimate pursuit of a soul striving to achieve its utmost potential.”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, ÉTATS-UNIS, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the forefront of the digital renaissance, Jean Arnaud, an innovator, author, and digital/phygital artist based in Boston, is poised to highlight NFT NYC with the latest advancements in AI-based art. Renowned for his pioneering fusion of technology and creativity, Arnaud views artificial intelligence not just as a tool, but as a collaborative partner in the art creation process. This revolutionary approach has led to the development of new co-creation methodologies with AI, producing unexpected "AI hallucinations" and transitioning from static art to more dynamic forms of artwork, including AI video, AI music, and 3D.
— Jean Arnaud
Jean Arnaud's talk, scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12:00 PM for 25 minutes on Stage 1 - Room 401, will include other remarkable panelists and key figures in the realm of art innovation and NFTs. They will gather to discuss 'New Trends in AI-Based Art Projects.'
In his presentation, Jean Arnaud (Arno) will delve into the emerging trends in AI-based art projects, demonstrating how artificial intelligence acts as a transformative tool in the artistic domain. By leveraging AI, artists are unlocking a realm of unexpected ideas and creative opportunities. Arnaud's artistic and philosophical discussion aims to shed light on how AI challenges our traditional views on the nature of art and the artist's role, encouraging attendees to reimagine art as a way to express "a world colored with the notes of a soul." This investigation is not just about exploring new artistic frontiers; it's about redefining the essence of creativity, heralding the dawn of a new era—the digital renaissance—where art transcends boundaries, fueled by the synergy between human intuition and artificial intelligence.
Arnaud's artistic endeavors span a wide range, blending physical art with the digital in what's known as phygital art and incorporating AI for co-creation. He also creates enigmatic digital artworks within the metaverse, alongside dynamic 3D video installations that are both immersive and synesthetic. His artistic journey has sparked debate over the philosophical significance and transformative power of new media art at prestigious institutions and festivals such as Harvard, SXSW, the French Library, and NFT NYC. Furthermore, Arnaud's work enriches art and philosophy discussions internationally, with his acclaimed piece 'The Art of Totality' recognized as both an aesthetic manifesto and a pivotal element of the modern digital renaissance. His artworks have been displayed at the renowned NFT Factory in Paris, establishing a significant presence in the art community. His publications, including "Trophies," "Poeticisms; Soliloquies: Aphorisms; Thus Dreamt the Poet, a Philosophical Tale," develop philosophical reflections about existence, employing allegory to examine the essence of creativity as an ontological quest to reach the pinnacle of self. Each of his works invites viewers and readers into hidden and palimpsestic experiences.
Jean Arnaud sees art as a personal exploration, a quest for being, where creation acts as a transformative force, impacting both the creator and the world. He argues that art, especially in its digital form, enables an unbounded journey into the self and beyond, endlessly experiencing and encouraging viewers to transcend themselves and become creators. For Arnaud, art goes beyond mere observation, demanding to be lived and experienced.
Arnaud also advocates for the role of art as a voice for the voiceless, challenging existing boundaries and injustices, thereby aiding the advancement of a more enlightened and equitable society. His work, often philosophical and symbolic, is sometimes satirical—as demonstrated in his series "A Perfect World Behind the Spotlights"—offering a critique of societal illusions.
NFT NYC is excited to host him, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with him directly.
Join the Breakout Room Following Jean Arnaud's Talk:
https://nftnyc2024.sessionize.com/session/538909 Speaker Profile and Additional Information: https://nftnyc2024.sessionize.com/speaker/a6228dd6-69b1-4762-84e3-d1902ecc7ac2
Attendees of NFT NYC are invited to experience the groundbreaking intersection of AI and art through Jean Arnaud's showcase, embarking on a reflective journey that posits artistic creation as a crucial means for humans to continually redefine themselves in an ever-evolving universe.
Don't miss this chance to connect directly with Jean Arnaud and explore the merging of AI and art further.
More:
- www.jeanarnaud.com
- www.jeanarno.com/art
- www.artandabove.org
- www.astreeedition.com
- https://artstyle-editions.org/2024/02/22/reimagining-art-through-immersive-technologies-the-digital-renaissance/
- https://villa-albertine.org/magazine/transformative-potential-ai-and-immersive-technologies-education/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94cJAq3JOSA
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyYW32h9MmU
Jean Arnaud
Art and Above
info@jeanarno.com
