Nova Collaborates with French Tech Boston: Jean Arnaud Appointed to Board of Directors
Nova collaborates with French Tech Boston. Jean Arnaud joins the board, uniting American-French innovation.BOSTON, MA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to foster innovation in academic research, Nova is delighted to announce its collaboration with French Tech Boston. Jean Arnaud, one of Nova's co-founders, has been appointed to the board of directors of French Tech Boston, underlining Nova's dedication to uniting American and French communities.
As a pioneer in the development of AI solutions for academic research, Nova strives to revolutionize the field by customizing and expediting the research process. With a focus on improving research quality, Nova's technology identifies plagiarism, misinformation, and forgery in academic publications, ensuring the integrity and dependability of scholarly work.
A distinguished graduate of Stanford University and former professor of literature and philosophy at the Université Côte d'Azur, Jean Arnaud brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to French Tech Boston. As an author, writer, and seasoned entrepreneur, Jean's role is expected to drive progress for both communities, particularly alongside recognized leaders on the board.
French Tech Boston is a community comprising over 170 French entrepreneurs and executives in New England, spanning various industries and supporting thousands of jobs locally and internationally. Its mission is to promote French business growth in Boston and foster partnerships between American companies and French innovators, introducing disruptive solutions across sectors.
The partnership between Nova and French Tech Boston aims to pave the way for advancement in academic research. By leveraging Nova's advanced AI technology and French Tech Boston's extensive network, the collaboration aims to assist startups and established companies alike in overcoming challenges in academic and technological innovation.
As Nova embarks on this collaboration with French Tech Boston, both organizations are committed to nurturing innovation, supporting entrepreneurial growth, and enriching the technological and academic ecosystem in New England and beyond.
To learn more about Nova's innovative solutions for academic research, visit Nova's website: www.novavirtualworld.com
About Nova
Nova specializes in developing AI solutions aimed at transforming academic research. By customizing the research process and providing tools to detect plagiarism, misinformation, and forgery, Nova enhances the integrity and efficiency of scholarly work. Founded by Jean Arnaud and Michaela Jamelska, Nova operates at the intersection of technology and academia, empowering researchers and scholars worldwide.
About Jean Arnaud:
Jean Arnaud, an esteemed educator in literature and philosophy, has made significant contributions at globally renowned institutions, including OMIA, Jeannine Manuel, ISB, and Université Côte d'Azur. Recognized by the French Ministry of Education for his innovative contributions to education, his methods and projects have had a substantial impact. Beyond academia, Arnaud is a serial entrepreneur, co-founding NOVA, a Boston-based startup (USA) that's developing an AI application to accelerate academic research and detect misinformation and forgery in scholarly papers. Jean Arnaud is a board member of La French Tech Boston (USA) and Blockchain Innovation in Cannes (FR). He is also an eminent member of the Rotary Club Cambridge and FACCNE. Additionally, Arnaud is a digital artist, a published author, and an esteemed guest speaker at venues like Harvard, SXSW, French Library, NFT NYC.
