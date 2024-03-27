AMAX Announces AI Infrastructure Solutions Optimized for Next-Gen NVIDIA Hardware
AMAX, an NVIDIA Elite Partner, announces AI solutions featuring next-gen NVIDIA architecture and liquid-cooling, ready for data center and edge deployment.
AMAX Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:6933)
Through our elite partnership with NVIDIA, AMAX leverages the latest hardware advancements to accelerate the growth of AI across all industries.”FREMONT , CA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAX, a leader in AI and HPC IT infrastructure design and solutions, announces the expansion of their GPU solutions portfolio to support the latest NVIDIA® hardware offerings, presented at NVIDIA GTC 2024. This readiness reflects AMAX's dedication to providing cutting-edge, liquid-cooled, and upgradeable systems, ensuring optimal performance and sustainability in data center environments.
Bohr-Young Tsao, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development: “Through our elite partnership with NVIDIA, AMAX leverages the latest hardware advancements to accelerate the growth of AI across all industries. Our expertise in advanced liquid-cooling solutions enhances these new technologies, ensuring unmatched efficiency and performance for data center deployments.”
Tackling the Challenges of Generative AI
The rising interest in generative AI has increased the demand for platforms that lower the total cost of ownership (TCO), accelerating the adoption of AI across diverse sectors. AMAX's GPU solutions, designed to support HPC and AI workloads, tackle the complexities and operational challenges of training and real-time inferencing of large language models (LLMs). With the increasing computational requirements and energy consumption of these models, AMAX’s next gen architectures and suite of products provide a comprehensive solution.
Explore AMAX IntelliRack Solutions.
AMAX is at the forefront of designing and manufacturing high-density computing solutions that set the standard for operational efficiency, scalability, and performance. Specializing in advanced liquid cooling technologies and upgradeable systems, AMAX ensures that its data center solutions meet the needs of the most demanding computational tasks. AMAX offers on-prem, white-glove implementation services for enterprises, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance of these advanced computing solutions in their operations.
For more information about AMAX's GPU-optimized solutions and to explore how they can transform your data center and computational workloads, visit our website or contact us here.
