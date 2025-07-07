AMAX Introduces Liquid-Cooled 64-GPU Rack for AI Training and Inference at Scale

LiquidMax® RackScale 64

The LiquidMax® RackScale 64 offers a fully integrated rack with 8 liquid-cooled B200 servers, built for advanced AI infrastructure in production environments.

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933.TW))

Liquid cooling is no longer optional. It plays a critical role in keeping systems consistent and operational around the clock. RackScale 64 was developed to meet this demand...” — Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer of AMAX

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a leading global provider of high-density GPU solutions and liquid cooling technology, announces the launch of a new liquid-cooled, rack-scale platform engineered for modern AI workloads. The LiquidMax® RackScale 64 delivers high-performance compute, thermal efficiency, and simplified deployment in a single 42U rack, enabling customers to accelerate AI training and inference with optimized liquid-cooled infrastructure.Designed to support up to 64 NVIDIA B200 GPUs, the RackScale 64 provides powerful throughput and energy-efficient design for data centers focused on AI, HPC, and advanced model development.High-Density Compute for AI at ScaleThe RackScale 64 features 8x 4U liquid-cooled systems, built on NVIDIA HGX B200 platform. With 180GB of HBM3e per GPU and a total of 11.5TB of memory per rack, each 8 GPUs are interconnected with 1.8TB/s 5th generation NVIDIA NVLink bandwidth per GPU or 14.4 TB/s of all-to-all bandwidth per 4U server, offering massive acceleration for training large language models and complex AI pipelines.Rack-Ready InfrastructureThe RackScale 64 is delivered as a turnkey solution, integrating compute, power, and cooling into a fully pre-validated rack. This simplifies deployment and helps organizations reduce integration overhead, supporting faster time to value and insights for AI deployments.Liquid Cooling Built for EfficiencyFeaturing direct liquid cooling (DLC) and passive cold plates, the solution eliminates the need for internal server fans and minimizes thermal resistance. Combined with high-precision CDUs and a vertical cooling distribution manifold, it achieves low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), reduces total energy consumption, and delivers quieter, more reliable operation.By lowering component temperatures and power draw, the RackScale 64 supports AMAX’s long-term sustainability initiatives without compromising performance.“The power consumption of AI systems continues to rise as model sizes and compute needs grow,” said Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer at AMAX. “Liquid cooling is no longer optional. It plays a critical role in keeping systems consistent and operational around the clock. RackScale 64 was developed to meet this demand and help customers maintain high performance without excess energy waste.”AMAX Liquid Cooling ExpertiseAs an early innovator and a first-to-market provider of liquid-cooled solutions, AMAX brings decades of experience designing and deploying liquid-cooled solutions for AI and HPC environments . From custom cold plate loops to full-rack liquid-to-air and liquid-to-liquid systems, AMAX engineers infrastructure that improves thermal control, reduces power draw, and enables reliable high-performance computing at scale. The RackScale 64 reflects AMAX’s ongoing commitment to helping customers meet performance goals while advancing energy efficiency in modern data centers.About AMAXAMAX is a leading provider of advanced computing solutions for AI, HPC, and data center applications. With over 40 years of engineering excellence, AMAX specializes in designing, building, and deploying customized high-density infrastructure optimized for thermal performance and operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.amax.com

