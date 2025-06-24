AMAX Deploys NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ with NVIDIA DGX™ B200 Systems for Leading Generative AI Developer

AMAX Deploys NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ with NVIDIA DGX™ B200 Systems

The deployment will deliver a massive 4.6 exaflops of AI training, backed by AMAX’s premiere professional rack scale build and deployment services.

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933.TW))

With AMAX’s expertise and experience in deploying NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, organizations can gain the computational power and scalability needed to power the full lifecycle of AI...” — Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a leading solution provider of advanced AI, HPC, Edge, and GPU-powered infrastructure solutions, and an NVIDIA DGX AI Compute Systems Elite Partner, has deployed an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with 64 NVIDIA DGX B200 systems and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, delivering a massive 4.6 exaflops of AI training and 9.2 exaflops of inference performance for a prominent generative AI developer. This deployment adds to the customer’s AI infrastructure designed to advance voice synthesis and content creation model training, driving significant advancements in generative AI.The AMAX deployment consists of 64 NVIDIA DGX B200 systems, powered by a total of 512 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs interconnected via the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform, which delivers 400Gb/s throughput and In-Network Computing. This architecture provides the necessary computational power to train and fine-tune large-scale AI models, supporting the developer’s mission in scaling AI-driven voice synthesis and multimodal content generation.Built on the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD architecture, the deployment is designed for efficient scaling and high-performance AI workloads. Each modular Scalable Unit (SU) consists of 32 DGX B200 systems, allowing the infrastructure to scale predictably. This accelerates deployment timelines, reduces setup time from months to weeks, ensures rapid AI model iteration, and faster time to market.AMAX’s Expertise in High-Performance AI Infrastructure DeploymentsAMAX plays a critical role in every stage of deployment, from scalable AI infrastructure build out, integration, test, and final validation. The project highlights AMAX’s expertise in delivering enterprise-class AI solutions with the following key capabilities:● Architecture Planning – AMAX designed an optimized rack layout and power distribution strategy to accommodate the high-density compute and networking infrastructure.● Rack Scale Deployment and Bring-Up – The deployment is fully managed by AMAX’s engineering team, ensuring precise rack integration, cabling, and power distribution to meet stringent data center requirements.● Networking Topology and Cable Management – DGX SuperPOD is interconnected using a high-bandwidth NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand network fabric, leveraging NVIDIA Quantum QM9700 switches for low-latency AI workload execution. AMAX executed a structured cabling plan to maximize performance and reliability.● System Validation & Benchmarking – Before handoff, AMAX performs comprehensive validation, testing, including workload benchmarking, stress testing, and performance tuning to guarantee optimal system operation.● Enterprise-Class Support – The deployment is backed by AMAX’s ongoing premiere support services, ensuring continued system reliability and AI workload optimization.Enabling Next-Generation Generative AI"By combining AMAX’s deployment expertise with the latest NVIDIA DGX systems, we deliver a truly turnkey AI solution that maximizes performance, scalability, and efficiency for our customers," said Don Wang, Director of Solutions Architecture at AMAX.“State of the art AI models require a platform that empowers developers to deliver innovative applications faster,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA. “With AMAX’s expertise and experience in deploying NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, organizations can gain the computational power and scalability needed to power the full lifecycle of AI, from training to inference, helping businesses deliver the ROI of AI at unprecedented speed.”AMAX offers a comprehensive DGX portfolio, including NVIDIA DGX H200, DGX B200, and DGX GB200 systems , and NVIDIA DGX full-stack software. These solutions provide versatile options to meet the diverse needs of AI and HPC workloads, ensuring enterprises can scale effectively. By integrating NVIDIA’s latest AI technology with AMAX’s precision engineering and deployment capabilities, the company continues to drive AI innovation across industries.About AMAXAMAX is a global leader in AI, HPC, and data center solutions, specializing in designing, building, and deploying custom computing infrastructure. With over 40 years of engineering excellence, AMAX delivers high-performance AI clusters, liquid-cooled computing solutions, and turnkey data center deployments for enterprises and research institutions worldwide.For more information on AMAX AI infrastructure solutions, visit www.amax.com

