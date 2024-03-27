Present Moments Senior Living Invites Community to Grand Opening Celebration on April 3rd

Present Moments Senior Living Caring senior living in San Diego.

Enjoy a spring day outside on Wednesday April 3rd from 2 to 5 PM and learn about this exciting new provider in the realm of Senior Board & Care.

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 3rd, the doors of Present Moments Senior Living will be open to the community to launch this exciting new Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE). There will be yoga demonstrations, arts and crafts demonstrations, raffles and giveaways, and attendees will hear from Aging Specialist Dr. Philip Milgram. There will also be food and beverage service.

Present Moments Senior Living is a family-run and Veteran-owned senior living facility that will provide a comfortable home for seniors who need assistance with a wide range of needs, from help with routine daily activities and meal preparation, to memory care assistance, and even hospice care.

The comfortable and well-appointed home is in a serene and beautiful residential neighborhood in Vista, California, and will be staffed by caring and attentive professionals. There will be many activities for residents to participate in throughout each day, and residents will be served home cooked family style meals.

Mark and Amy Gladden, the Founders of Present Moments Senior Living, set out to provide a comfortable and home-like setting for seniors, after many successful years of providing residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation at Present Moments Recovery, also in San Diego.

Says Mark, “It will be so rewarding to finally realize our dream of creating a nurturing environment for seniors that fosters their physical, emotional, and social well-being.”

Mark is a U.S. Veteran and will serve as CEO of Present Moments Senior Living. His wife Amy Gladden, CADCII, ICADC, will be the CFO and RCFE Administrator (Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and Adult Administrator).

The Grand Opening Celebration is being put on in partnership with Saving Grace Senior Solutions, an organization that helps seniors find the right living space for their needs – including sober living.

The event is happening at the Present Moments Senior Living facility at 1582 Sunrise Dr. Vista CA 92084.

Present Moments Senior Living can be Reached by contacting Mark Gladden at (442) 232-2824 or by visiting their website at https://presentmomentsseniorliving.com/.

Present Moments Senior Living is Licensed by the California Department of Social Services #331881453

