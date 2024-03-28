Take Control of Substance Abuse Monitoring with My Care Labs
Prioritize Safety and Compliance with My Care Labs' Supervised and Unsupervised Testing OptionsFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Care Labs is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services with the introduction of comprehensive Toxicology Drug Testing, set to launch on April 1st. This new initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing innovative and convenient healthcare solutions for the community.
Beginning April 1st, My Care Labs will offer both urine and blood drug tests for an extensive array of substances, including but not limited to Amphetamine, Cocaine, Opiate, THC, Benzodiazepine, and more. The CLIA compliant laboratory will ensure accurate and reliable results, empowering individuals and organizations with crucial information for informed decision-making.
"Our mission at My Care Labs has always been to prioritize the health and well-being of our patients," said Harvey Singh, CEO at My Care Labs. "With the launch of our Toxicology Drug Testing services, we are furthering our commitment to providing accessible and reliable healthcare solutions that make a difference in people's lives."
In addition to standard drug testing, My Care Labs will also offer specialized panels for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) and Drug of Abuse (DOA) testing. TDM testing serves as a vital tool for healthcare professionals in monitoring medication levels in patients, ensuring optimal therapeutic outcomes. On the other hand, DOA testing is particularly beneficial for employers or companies requiring preliminary, random, or routine drug tests for their workforce.
Industries such as transportation, healthcare, construction, and law enforcement may find TDM testing indispensable in ensuring the safety and well-being of their employees. With the mobile testing services at hand, My Care Labs can dispatch medical staff throughout California, providing convenience and flexibility to all clients.
"We understand the importance of quick and accurate results, especially in critical situations," added a lab technician. "That's why we're proud to offer rapid turnaround times, with results delivered within 24-48 hours. Our commitment to accessible testing extends beyond laboratory processes; we prioritize building lasting relationships with our clients, providing personalized care every step of the way."
Moreover, My Care Labs distinguishes itself from competitors as one of the few privately owned laboratories. This distinction enables the team to offer a more personalized experience, with the medical staff actively engaging with clients from sample collection to result delivery.
For those interested in learning more about My Care Labs' Toxicology Drug Testing services or scheduling an appointment, individuals are encouraged to contact My Care Labs at (800)-790-4550 or email us at egarcia@mycarelabs.com.
But that's not all - for individuals or organizations seeking COVID-19 testing solutions, My Care Labs also offers comprehensive COVID Combo Testing. Our combo test simultaneously screens for COVID-19, RSV, Influenza A, and Influenza B, providing comprehensive insights into respiratory health.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to access reliable healthcare solutions tailored to each patient's needs. Contact My Care Labs today to learn more about our services and how the team can support one's health and wellness journey.
My Care Labs is a leading diagnostic testing laboratory dedicated to delivering innovative and personalized solutions to individuals and organizations. With a focus on excellence and integrity, My Care Labs strives to empower our clients with the information and support they need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.
