Tabletote Portable Mobile Laptop Stand Changing People's Lives
FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TABLETOTE TRANSFORMS INTO A COMPLETE MOBILE OFFICE SETUP IN LESS THAN A MINUTE GIVING ON THE GO WORKERS MUCH NEEDED DESK SPACE
By 2025, it’s projected that over 25 million American workers will be working mobile, increasing the need for innovative mobile portable office products.
Workers on the go, previously reliant on hotel room desks or loud crowded coffee shops, can now grab a desk anywhere they are thanks to an ingenious product by Tabletote, Inc, all for the cost of an average tank of gas.
While Tabletote Portable Mobile Laptop Stand was originally designed for the highly mobile business traveler, people have found all kinds of uses for the product and are finding it useful in their everyday lives.
Ken, a computer server technician, said “I work in computer server rooms, where there is nowhere for me to place my equipment. I found Tabletote, and now I have a desk and work space in which to more productively do my work”.
Maria, a sports reporter had this to say, “I am a sports photographer and this product is a blessing. It allows me to set up on the side of the pitch so I can live edit with not having to run to a workroom. The size if perfect for my MacBook Pro. It seems a little flimsy but do not let that fool you. It is sturdy and lightweight! The weight makes it super easy to transport while carrying a bunch of gear”
Molly, a working caregiver had this to say “I have been researching tables that I can take with me in my backpack to my mom's many doctor appointments, to use as a "desk" for my laptop so I can work while we wait. Some of these appointments can be 3-4 hours long, so being able to still get my corporate work done while being a caregiver is phenomenal. This will revolutionize the the life for working caregivers across the world. Get the word out. I travelled for work 6 months out of the year prior to being a caregiver, and trust me when I say this would have been as useful then as it is now. This is not just for business travel purposes, this can be transformed for so many other purposes.
And an Ivy League debate team told us that they place Tabletote onto existing surfaces to raise their laptops to the perfect eye height, which is necessary for their debate activities. They further told us that Tabletote is now a must have tool for all student debaters.
So, why has Tabletote become so popular? Mark McKsymick, CEO of Tabletote, Inc and inventor of Tabletote, had this to say, “The product is unique. It's a full 4 legged desk versus the majority of other stands which are lap oriented products. It’s an instant workspace.
Tabletote is a compact, lightweight (< 3 lbs), adjustable height (12-29”) portable mobile stand. A clever feature is the bottom cover, which slides onto the table top for expanded work space. The stand assembles in less than a minute and requires no tools. Additionally, includes 3 FREE accessories – document holder and cup and phone holders.
The product is value priced at $49.99 versus other stands which can cost upto twice as much.
For more information, you can contact us at tabletote@aol.com. You can order through Amazon.com (keyword: Tabletote Plus) or via website at tabletote.com.
Mark McKsymick
By 2025, it’s projected that over 25 million American workers will be working mobile, increasing the need for innovative mobile portable office products.
Workers on the go, previously reliant on hotel room desks or loud crowded coffee shops, can now grab a desk anywhere they are thanks to an ingenious product by Tabletote, Inc, all for the cost of an average tank of gas.
While Tabletote Portable Mobile Laptop Stand was originally designed for the highly mobile business traveler, people have found all kinds of uses for the product and are finding it useful in their everyday lives.
Ken, a computer server technician, said “I work in computer server rooms, where there is nowhere for me to place my equipment. I found Tabletote, and now I have a desk and work space in which to more productively do my work”.
Maria, a sports reporter had this to say, “I am a sports photographer and this product is a blessing. It allows me to set up on the side of the pitch so I can live edit with not having to run to a workroom. The size if perfect for my MacBook Pro. It seems a little flimsy but do not let that fool you. It is sturdy and lightweight! The weight makes it super easy to transport while carrying a bunch of gear”
Molly, a working caregiver had this to say “I have been researching tables that I can take with me in my backpack to my mom's many doctor appointments, to use as a "desk" for my laptop so I can work while we wait. Some of these appointments can be 3-4 hours long, so being able to still get my corporate work done while being a caregiver is phenomenal. This will revolutionize the the life for working caregivers across the world. Get the word out. I travelled for work 6 months out of the year prior to being a caregiver, and trust me when I say this would have been as useful then as it is now. This is not just for business travel purposes, this can be transformed for so many other purposes.
And an Ivy League debate team told us that they place Tabletote onto existing surfaces to raise their laptops to the perfect eye height, which is necessary for their debate activities. They further told us that Tabletote is now a must have tool for all student debaters.
So, why has Tabletote become so popular? Mark McKsymick, CEO of Tabletote, Inc and inventor of Tabletote, had this to say, “The product is unique. It's a full 4 legged desk versus the majority of other stands which are lap oriented products. It’s an instant workspace.
Tabletote is a compact, lightweight (< 3 lbs), adjustable height (12-29”) portable mobile stand. A clever feature is the bottom cover, which slides onto the table top for expanded work space. The stand assembles in less than a minute and requires no tools. Additionally, includes 3 FREE accessories – document holder and cup and phone holders.
The product is value priced at $49.99 versus other stands which can cost upto twice as much.
For more information, you can contact us at tabletote@aol.com. You can order through Amazon.com (keyword: Tabletote Plus) or via website at tabletote.com.
Mark McKsymick
Tabletote Inc
+1 480-226-4429
email us here