TABLETOTE INC LAUNCHES PORTABLE MOBILE LAPTOP DESK TO HELP REMOTE WORKERS COMPLETE THEIR VIRTUAL OFFICE SETUP

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAZON AFFILIATE LINK – click here to purchase: https://amzn.to/3IpeXax

COVID forever changed the way people work, particularly mobile work. It’s estimated that over 40% of workers are doing some form of mobile work at least part time. In order to effectively work “on the go” and away from the office, you need the right mobile tools.

Tabletote Inc, a leader in innovative portable mobile office products, is providing one of those essential tools, with the the launch of their portable desk. Company CEO, Mark McKsymick, had this to say “Our portable desk which sets up in seconds and requires no tools will change the way people think about and do mobile work”.

Our product is loaded with features, including:

• SELF CONTAINED - all parts and accessories are stored inside the case.
• COMPACT DESIGN – measuring just 13 L x 10 W x 1.5 H allows it to easily fit in pc carry cases, backpacks and briefcases.
• LIGHTWEIGHT – weighing less than 3 lbs, makes it easy to carry and travel with.
• TELESCOPING ALUMINUM LEGS – adjustable height from 12” to 29”.
• DURABLE AND STURDY – while lightweight, it’s very strong and sturdy.
• EXPANDABLE WORK SURFACE – a clever feature is how the bottom cover slides onto the table top for expanded work space,
for note taking or mouse use.
• EASY TO STORE – can be stored in desk drawers, bedside stands or book shelves.
• FREE ACCESSORIES – comes with 3 free accessories, document holder and cup and phone holders ($10 value).
• VALUE PRICED – at just $49.99, competitively priced versus other stands costing upto twice as much.

While the product was originally designed for the highly mobile business traveler, the
product appeals to a myriad of other consumer uses, including home, office, school, gaming, arts & craft, high tech work, and so much more.

For more information, you can contact us at tabletote@aol.com. You can order through Amazon.com (keyword: Tabletote Plus) or through our website at tabletote.com.

Mark McKsymick
Tabletote Inc
+1 480-226-4429
email us here

