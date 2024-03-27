Letitia Berbaum Joins Goodwill of Orange County Finance Committee
Letitia Berbaum, Co-Founder and COO at The Zandbergen Group, was recently recognized by Forbes and SHOOK Research as a Top Women Advisor for 2024LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking globally and acting locally, Letitia Berbaum has been involved with distinct philanthropic efforts since the beginning of her career that align with her ethos. Since 2015, Letitia has been involved with United Way of Orange County, serving on their Emerging Leaders Council and participating as a Women United Member. In 2018, Letitia was asked to joined the USA Volleyball Audit, Finance and Budget Committee, where she has helped guide some of our brightest Olympic talent with strategic and tactical financial management tools. Looking to grow deeper roots in the Orange County market alongside an organization she feels has made vibrant progress in creating sustainable change, Letitia has now joined the Finance Committee of Goodwill of Orange County. Dedicated to helping people achieve their goals through a journey of personal support, work experience and career development, Goodwill of Orange County is paving the way for future generations.
“In this new role, I hope to contribute my expertise to the collective leadership team, adding value and creating more impact as we work towards elevating the mission and vision of Goodwill of Orange County.” - Letitia Berbaum, Co-Founder and COO at The Zandbergen Group
Giving back to the community remains a top focus for Letitia as she is driven to serve others at the highest level. This drive helped earn her a rewarding recognition from Forbes and Shook Research during the first quarter of 2024. Each year, these firms unite to compile their annual list of the best in state wealth advisors and this year, Letitia Berbaum was named a 2024 Top Women Advisor. Humbled to accept this accolade, Letitia’s devotion to helping individuals, families, and business owners establish True Wealth has been an unwavering force behind her career and philanthropic endeavors.
About The Zandbergen Group:
The Zandbergen Group offers sophisticated financial planning and investment solutions that are specifically aligned with their client’s interests and goals. The firm’s suite of services includes, wealth management, family office support, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, tax planning, divorce financial planning, and insurance planning. Letitia Berbaum, COO and wealth advisor, has been recognized as an outstanding wealth manager in several publications and has been named as an Orange County Five-Star Wealth Manager for eight consecutive years. Letitia has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation, the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designation, and holds both Series 7 and 66 securities registrations as well as Long Term Care Insurance, Life & Health, and Insurance licenses. Collectively, The Zandbergen Group is dedicated to helping clients discover true wealth, and is located at 32322 South Coast Hwy, Suite D, Laguna Beach, California.
The Zandbergen Group offers advisory services through Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. Axxcess does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Opinions are our current opinions and are subject to change without notice. Generally, investments are NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT BANK GUARANTEED, and MAY LOSE VALUE. To get more information about the recognitions mentioned, click HERE.
