Gehtsoft Collaborates with Tradu to Build its Powerful Multi-Asset Retail Trading Platform
The award-winning software development company was a critical partner in implementing the functionality for TraduRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gehtsoft USA, the software development company that provides long-term, reliable, cutting-edge software solutions while balancing integrity, innovation, and adaptation, announces its collaboration with Tradu to support the creation of its new, sophisticated multi-asset trading platform. Tradu was built by traders for the active trader and investor, offering thousands of tradable assets across listed equities, commodities, cryptocurrencies, CFDs, currency markets, treasuries and indices.
Gehtsoft has over 20 years of experience in delivering complex fintech solutions. The firm played a crucial role in organizing and coordinating the joint work of all software development providers who participated in the project and focused on designing Tradu to ensure the platform is both secure and user-friendly.
Tradu is part of Stratos Group International, LLC (“Stratos”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (“Jefferies”) (NYSE: JEF).
“Financial technologies are becoming a part of day-to-day life for people, companies, and institutions. Thanks to our extensive experience in delivering complex financial platforms and applications, we were able to overcome technical challenges and help deliver a high-performing platform that will serve Tradu's customers and users,” said Ivan Gekht, CEO Gehtsoft USA.
As part of the collaboration, Gehtsoft helped build the Tradu user “home base,” or Account Portal, as a convenient and seamless investment ecosystem. Other partners on the project included the Amazon Web Services team and Adaptive Financial Consulting, as well as internal Tradu teams to ensure the best customer experience possible.
“Tradu is shaking up the retail trading market by offering active traders and investors in countries across the world access to thousands of tradable assets from one, simple portal, with high quality, available and, importantly, human customer support. We selected Gehtsoft as a key partner on this project based on the team’s track record and expertise and are very pleased with what they have helped us deliver,” commented Brendan Callan, CEO of Tradu.
Tradu launched in the UK in 2024 and will be rolling out globally over the coming months. For more information on the solutions Gehtsoft USA offers, visit: https://gehtsoftusa.com/.
About Gehtsoft
Gehtsoft is a family-owned and operated business whose story began in 1999 when a father and a son decided that having over 40 years of combined software development experience is more than enough to start a successful business. Gehtsoft knows that in order to thrive in the crowded software industry, developers must take a radically different approach that puts the customer at the center of the process. Gehtsoft thrives on complex projects that solve unique problems.
With a vast diversity of tools, instruments, processes, and people at your service, they can take on the type of projects that other companies would be afraid to even consider.
Regardless of your company's needs, Gehtsoft can produce a tailored solution that grows with your organization through rapidly changing business conditions.
About Tradu
Tradu is headquartered in London with offices around the world. The global Tradu team speaks more than two dozen languages and prides itself on its responsive and helpful client support.
Stratos also operates FXCM, an FX and CFD platform founded in 2001. Stratos will continue to offer FXCM services alongside Tradu’s multi-asset platform.
Stratos subsidiaries are authorized and regulated in the UK, Europe, Australia and South Africa.
