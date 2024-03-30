Equator’s Space Saving Washer and Dryer Set Available in Canada

Equator 1.9 Cu.Ft White Super Washer 3.5 Cu.Ft White Compact Dryer - Stackable Set

This stackable washer and dryer is built with efficiency and the ability to fit into any tight space throughout the household

CANADA, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances unveils a new era of stackable washer and dryer sets by kicking off with the Equator Super Washer and Compact Standard Dryer. With a focus on compact size and spacious interiors, this set can be optimized to fit in any space. Additionally, this new washer and dryer set is up to industry standards and includes a color coded LED display.

The Equator 826 Washer, measuring 33.5 x 23.5 x 21.85 inches, boasts a total capacity of 1.62 cubic feet (15 lbs) and is supported by an anti-bacterial drum baffle. Loaded with 16 total programs, selected via an electronic control panel and touch buttons, this washer is equipped to handle almost any fabric with precision. From Normal and ECO to Heavy, Quiet Cycle, Winterize, Allergen, Pet Cycle, Wool, Sanitize, and more, the Equator Super Washer ensures customized cleaning for each load. The Pet Cycle, designed for pet owners, effectively eliminates pet hair, while the Allergen Cycle removes pollen, dander, and other particles. Additionally, use the delay start function to determine when the laundry cycles run.

Transitioning seamlessly to the Equator 860 Dryer, measuring 32.3 x 23.6 x 21.5 inches with a capacity of 3.5 cubic feet (13 lbs), the set offers a comprehensive laundry solution. The dryer features a secure child lock, Sensor Dry for energy conservation, Wrinkle Guard, three temperature options (High, Medium, Air), and a Refresh Function for added convenience. The stainless steel drum and high-speed turbo fan ensure durability and efficient drying performance.

Key Features of the Super Washer and Compact Standard Dryer:

● Child Lock: Ensure the washer and dryer is securely tight with the innovative child lock feature.

● Foam Control: Prevent sud build-up with the foam control feature, saving anyone from transferring soapy clothes to the dryer.

● Add-a-Sock Option: Forget a sock? Pause the washer and add it mid-cycle with the Add-a-Sock feature.

● End of Cycle Chime: Listen out for a finished laundry cycle via the charming end-of-cycle chime.

● Start / Pause Function: Easily transition between starting and stopping cycles with the built-in start and pause buttons.

● Energy Saving: Conserve energy in any home with the 110V electrical capabilities.

● Sensor Dry: Take advantage of sensor dry to ensure dryness everytime.

● Adjustable Leveling Legs: Re-adjust the legs to the appliance and prevent lint build-up. Easily sweep and vacuum underneath the machine.

This Equator Washer and Dryer Set is priced at $1,769.00 and is available for purchase through authorized retailers and online platforms such as Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and other major appliance centers.

About Equator Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a pioneer in home appliances, offering a range of innovative and eco-friendly products. With a commitment to solving real-life challenges for customers, Equator remains dedicated to innovation in its 31st year of operations. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.