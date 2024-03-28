Max A. Bulmash, MD of Kensington Pediatrics Awarded As 2024 NY Top Doc
Dr. Max A. Bulmash has been reviewed and approved by NY Top Docs based on merit for 2024.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Max A. Bulmash, MD of Kensington Pediatrics based on merit for 2024. Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, Dr. Bulmash provides routine developmental care with audiometric and allergy tests. Complementing his pediatric practice, Dr. Bulmash is affiliated with the New York Methodist Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, the Chevra Hatzalah Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and the New York Pediatric Society.
As a primary care pediatrician, Dr. Bulmash brings a wealth of experience to his practice, addressing a broad spectrum of medical issues such as bone and joint infections, anemia, chronic bronchitis, thyroid disorders, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and ADD/ADHD.
Dr. Bulmash's educational journey commenced with a pre-med program at Yeshiva University in New York, followed by medical school at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. His pediatric residency at Maimonides Medical Center and psychiatry residency at Sheppard Pratt Health System further enriched his expertise.
Beyond his clinical responsibilities, Dr. Max Bulmash actively contributes to the improvement of healthcare quality in the United States. He collaborates with non-profit organizations like the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.
In addition to his role as a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Dr. Bulmash is multilingual, proficient in English, Hebrew, Yiddish, and Russian.
His commitment to excellence in pediatric care and his dedication to enhancing healthcare quality make Dr. Max A. Bulmash a standout professional in the field.
