Keepin’ It Country Farm Announces 2024 Concert Calendar Benefiting the Love Tattoo Foundation

The 10th Anniversary schedule features T. Graham Brown, Ronnie McDowell, Georgette Jones, John Berry, Jimmy Fortune, Dallas Wayne, Richard Lynch & Friends.

WAYNESVILLE, OH, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keepin’ It Country Farm, owned by country music artist Richard Lynch and his wife Donna Lynch, has announced its 2024 concert schedule benefiting the Love Tattoo Foundation. The seven concerts will feature performances by top country music artists and all proceeds will go towards supporting American veterans who have served our country and carry mental or physical scars. This is the 10th anniversary of Keepin’ It Country Farm’s concert series.

The first concert will take place on May 18th at 7pm ET and will feature T. Graham Brown. Brown, known for hits such as “Hell and High Water” and “Don’t Go to Strangers,” has been a prominent figure in country music for over five decades.

On June 22nd at 7pm ET, Ronnie McDowell will take the stage. McDowell, famous for his tribute song “The King Is Gone,” has had over 30 top 40 hits and multiple #1 songs.

Georgette Jones, daughter of country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, will perform on July 20th at 7pm ET. Jones has followed in her parents’ footsteps and has also had success as a country music artist.

On August 10th at 7pm ET, John Berry will entertain the audience with his smooth voice and hits like “Your Love Amazes Me” and “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye.”

The concert series will continue on September 28th at 7pm ET with a performance by Jimmy Fortune, best known as a member of the iconic country group The Statler Brothers.

On October 19th at 7pm ET, Sirius/XM radio host and country music artist Dallas Wayne will take the stage, followed by Richard Lynch himself and special guests on November 2nd at 7pm ET.

Tickets and season passes for all concerts are available for purchase at https://lovetattoofoundation.org/store. The Love Tattoo Foundation, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to honoring and assisting American veterans who have sacrificed for our country. All proceeds from the concerts will go towards supporting their programs and initiatives.

Richard Lynch, a long-time advocate for traditional country music and the owner of Keepin’ It Country Farm, has had a successful career with numerous chart-topping hits and collaborations with legendary artists such as Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams. He is also a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. https://www.richardlynchband.com

For more information on Keepin’ It Country Farm and the Love Tattoo Foundation, please visit their respective websites. We look forward to seeing you at the concerts and supporting our American veterans. https://keepinitcountryfarm.com/

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Keepin’ It Country Farm Announces 2024 Concert Calendar Benefiting the Love Tattoo Foundation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Military Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Keepin’ It Country Farm Announces 2024 Concert Calendar Benefiting the Love Tattoo Foundation
DPB Releases New Single "I Feel So Good Today (Happy Mix)" to Spread Positivity and Joy
Belle Lundon’s “Space Cadet (Remix)” Soars to #12 on US iTunes Pop Songs Chart
View All Stories From This Author