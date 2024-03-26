Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, Approvals by DelveInsight

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market size in the seven major markets was found to be USD 58.5 million in 2020.

Some of the key facts of the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Report:

The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Companies: ChemoCentryx, InflaRx GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapies: Avacopan, Vilobelimab, and others

The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis

The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market dynamics.

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Overview

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis (GPA), previously known as Wegener’s granulomatosis, is an autoimmune disorder characterized by small-vessel vasculitis closely associated with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA). As per the Chapel Hill criteria (2012), Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis is typified by necrotizing granulomatous inflammation primarily affecting the upper and lower respiratory tracts, alongside necrotizing vasculitis predominantly impacting small-to-medium vessels such as capillaries, venules, arterioles, arteries, and veins.

The disease was first described by Klinger in 1931 as a variant of polyarteritis nodosa, later delineated as a separate syndrome by Friedrich Wegener. The term 'Wegener’s granulomatosis' was introduced by Godman and Churg in 1954, who further elucidated its clinical and pathological features.

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis presents in two phenotypes, localized and systemic, with potential transition during disease progression. Typically, patients initially exhibit a limited form characterized by constitutional symptoms and localized manifestations including chronic sinusitis, rhinitis, otitis media, ocular conditions, and/or skin lesions. Advanced stages may manifest serious complications such as pulmonary involvement and glomerulonephritis, with potential involvement of the skin, eyes, and heart. The acronym ELK is conventionally used to describe clinical involvement of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT), lungs, and kidneys.

The etiology of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis is associated with environmental and infectious triggers precipitating disease onset in genetically predisposed individuals. Pathogenic anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies play a pivotal role in disease pathogenesis. Pathological mechanisms involve abnormal epigenetic expression of proteinase-3 on neutrophil cell membranes and formation of antibodies against proteinase-3 (PR3-ANCA). Binding of PR3-ANCA to PR3 activates neutrophils, triggering release of inflammatory mediators and formation of neutrophil extracellular traps, culminating in complement activation and endothelial cell damage in small blood vessels.

Diagnosis of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis entails clinical assessment, serological ANCA testing, and histological analysis, often involving biopsy, imaging, and laboratory tests. Differential diagnosis is essential given similarities in symptoms with other conditions like microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), eosinophilic Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis (EGPA), Goodpasture syndrome (GPS), polyarteritis nodosa (PAN), lymphomatous granulomatosis (LyG), and systemic rheumatological disorders.

Treatment of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis involves induction therapy as the initial phase, aiming to swiftly induce disease remission over 3–6 months based on clinical response, followed by maintenance therapy lasting 12–24 months to consolidate remission and minimize relapse risk. Standard therapy typically combines glucocorticoids with cyclophosphamide or rituximab, with adjuvant therapy and plasma exchange also employed.

Early diagnosis and specific treatment of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis are challenging due to varied presenting symptoms and unclear histological features. However, advancements in understanding the disease's pathogenesis hold promise for the development of improved therapies in the future.

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis

Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapies

Avacopan

Vilobelimab

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Key Companies

ChemoCentryx

InflaRx GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Treatment Market

The prognosis of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis was historically grim due to complications like renal failure and gastrointestinal/alveolar bleeding. However, the introduction of cyclophosphamide therapy (CYC) followed by Rituximab (RTX) approval for both adult and pediatric patients has significantly enhanced prognosis. Despite its toxicity, CYC is used for short-term induction therapy during severe flares, with maintenance therapy shifting to other immune-suppressant agents like azathioprine (AZA), mycophenolate mofetil (MFM), or methotrexate (MTX), which are generally better tolerated. Nonetheless, these alternatives also pose significant adverse effects.

RTX serves as an alternative to CYC for inducing remission, especially for relapsing patients or those unresponsive to CYC. It's also favored for use in women of childbearing age. Currently, three RTX biosimilars (Ruxience by Pfizer, Riabni by Amgen, and Truxima by Teva) are approved. While RTX has demonstrated efficacy in maintaining remission and preventing relapses, it carries risks such as hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, lymphopenia, and neutropenia. Importantly, none of the current therapies specifically target the underlying autoimmune activation of neutrophils by PR3-ANCA, and RTX depletes circulating B lymphocytes without targeting those producing Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (ANCA).

Efforts continue to minimize treatment toxicity for Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis and improve the effectiveness of maintenance therapy to prevent relapse. Only a handful of pipeline products are in advanced clinical development, including Avacopan (ChemoCentryx), Vilobelimab (InflaRx GmbH), Belimumab (GlaxoSmithKline), and Abatacept (Bristol-Myers Squibb), among others.

Managing Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis necessitates a multidisciplinary approach to address the disease, prevent relapse, and manage long-term cardiovascular risk, organ damage, and therapy-related side effects. Although treatment strategies have advanced due to large-scale multicenter randomized controlled trials, there remain unmet needs in rapidly resolving granulomatous inflammation, reducing steroid exposure, and enhancing the efficacy of remission maintenance strategies. The introduction of promising agents for Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis can address these unmet needs and set the stage for future therapeutic developments.

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Dynamics

The Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market is poised for expansion due to advancements in biological therapeutics and small molecules that target specific cell types, cytokines, and immunological pathways, facilitating more precise drug targeting in inflammatory conditions. Clinical trials and observational studies have established cyclophosphamide (CY) or rituximab plus glucocorticoid (GC) as standard remission induction therapies for Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis patients. Additionally, biomarker and mechanistic studies conducted in treatment trials have improved understanding of disease heterogeneity and phenotypic differences with prognostic implications, leading to better awareness and development of new drugs for this condition. Furthermore, the lack of competitors presents unique opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to pioneer innovative solutions in the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market.

However, market growth may face obstacles due to the absence of a single animal model that accurately reproduces both the vasculitis and granulomatous features of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis, as well as the lack of clear diagnostic criteria. Diagnosing Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis remains challenging due to the diverse symptomatic presentation of patients. Moreover, the disease carries a high risk of relapse, necessitating regular check-ups for affected individuals. Medications used to treat Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis can have serious side effects, including compromised immune function, increased risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, glucose intolerance, and potential bone loss (osteoporosis), among others.

Scope of the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapeutic Assessment: Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis current marketed and Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis emerging therapies

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Dynamics: Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market drivers and Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Access and Reimbursement



