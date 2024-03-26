Functional Dyspepsia Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies, Latest FDA, EMA, Approvals by DelveInsight

The Functional Dyspepsia market size is estimtaed to grow rapidly with a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2032).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Functional Dyspepsia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Functional Dyspepsia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Functional Dyspepsia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Functional Dyspepsia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Functional Dyspepsia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Functional Dyspepsia Market Report:

The Functional Dyspepsia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Functional Dyspepsia Companies: Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., ISOThrive Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, RaQualia Pharma Inc, Renexxion LLC, Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and others.

Key Functional Dyspepsia Therapies: Naronapride, DWJ 1252, RQ-00000010 (5-HT4 partial agonist), ISOT-101, Aolanti Weipang Tablets, and others

As per Madisch et al. (2018), Functional Dyspepsia ranks among the more prevalent functional disorders, affecting the gastrointestinal tract, with an estimated prevalence ranging from 10% to 20%.

According to findings by Harer et al. (2020), dyspepsia's community prevalence typically falls within the range of 20% to 40%, constituting approximately 3% to 5% of primary care consultations.

Longstreth et al. (2019) report that about 25% of dyspepsia patients exhibit an identifiable organic etiology, while nearly 75% of cases are classified as functional (idiopathic or non-ulcer) dyspepsia, lacking an apparent cause upon diagnostic assessment.

The Functional Dyspepsia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Functional Dyspepsia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Functional Dyspepsia market dynamics.

Functional Dyspepsia Overview

Dyspepsia presents as a prevalent symptom with a wide-ranging list of potential causes and a diverse underlying pathophysiology. A significant proportion of individuals exhibiting dyspeptic symptoms are eventually diagnosed with functional (idiopathic, non-ulcer) dyspepsia (FD), indicating the absence of an identifiable cause for their symptoms. FD stands as one of the most prevalent gastrointestinal disorders globally, exerting substantial social and economic burdens.

The precise pathophysiology of FD remains unclear, although various mechanisms have been proposed to elucidate the symptoms, including motility abnormalities, visceral sensory abnormalities, and psychological factors.

Symptoms of FD typically exhibit variations in severity among individuals and can often be nebulous and unpredictable. The differential diagnosis for dyspepsia encompasses acid-related conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastric inflammatory conditions like Helicobacter pylori gastritis or NSAID-induced erosions or gastropathy, and less common but plausible upper abdominal cancers such as gastric, esophageal, or pancreatic tumors. In the absence of discernible structural anomalies, FD is defined and diagnosed based on clinical presentation. Recently, a multinational working group called the "Rome criteria" developed symptom-based diagnostic criteria for FD.

Similar to other gastrointestinal disorders, treatment approaches for FD vary based on the severity of the condition, determined by the intensity and frequency of symptoms, the extent of psychosocial challenges, and the frequency of healthcare utilization.



Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Functional Dyspepsia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Functional Dyspepsia

Prevalent Cases of Functional Dyspepsia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Functional Dyspepsia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Functional Dyspepsia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology trends @ Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology Forecast

Functional Dyspepsia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Functional Dyspepsia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Functional Dyspepsia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Functional Dyspepsia Therapies

Naronapride

DWJ 1252

RQ-00000010 (5-HT4 partial agonist)

ISOT-101

Aolanti Weipang Tablets

Functional Dyspepsia Key Companies

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

ISOThrive Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

RaQualia Pharma Inc

Renexxion LLC

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Functional Dyspepsia market share @ Functional Dyspepsia Treatment Landscape

Functional Dyspepsia Therapeutics Market

While Functional Dyspepsia doesn't directly affect life expectancy, its impact on quality of life is notable. Efforts to comprehend its pathophysiology persist due to its prevalence. Despite being a significant challenge for clinicians, there are currently no approved drugs for Functional Dyspepsia in the United States and the European Union.

Upon confirmation of Functional Dyspepsia, it's crucial to thoroughly explain the diagnosis and its implications to the patient, as understanding is integral to successful treatment. Dietary adjustments also play a role, with recommendations such as regular, moderate-sized meals, thorough chewing, and avoiding rushed eating potentially benefiting those with Functional Dyspepsia.

Additionally, pharmacological interventions are often recommended as supportive measures. These may include eradicating Helicobacter pylori, acid-reducing therapies, neuromodulators, prokinetic agents, and psychological therapies.

Numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively developing therapies for Functional Dyspepsia. Some of these companies have advanced their drug candidates to mid to late stages of development, including phase III and phase II trials, such as Renexxion and others.

Scope of the Functional Dyspepsia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Functional Dyspepsia Companies: Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., ISOThrive Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, RaQualia Pharma Inc, Renexxion LLC, Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and others

Key Functional Dyspepsia Therapies: Naronapride, DWJ 1252, RQ-00000010 (5-HT4 partial agonist), ISOT-101, Aolanti Weipang Tablets, and others

Functional Dyspepsia Therapeutic Assessment: Functional Dyspepsia current marketed and Functional Dyspepsia emerging therapies

Functional Dyspepsia Market Dynamics: Functional Dyspepsia market drivers and Functional Dyspepsia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Functional Dyspepsia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Functional Dyspepsia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Functional Dyspepsia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Functional Dyspepsia

3. SWOT analysis of Functional Dyspepsia

4. Functional Dyspepsia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Functional Dyspepsia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Functional Dyspepsia Disease Background and Overview

7. Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Functional Dyspepsia

9. Functional Dyspepsia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Functional Dyspepsia Unmet Needs

11. Functional Dyspepsia Emerging Therapies

12. Functional Dyspepsia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Functional Dyspepsia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Functional Dyspepsia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Functional Dyspepsia Market Drivers

16. Functional Dyspepsia Market Barriers

17. Functional Dyspepsia Appendix

18. Functional Dyspepsia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline

"Functional Dyspepsia Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Functional Dyspepsia market. A detailed picture of the Functional Dyspepsia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Functional Dyspepsia treatment guidelines.

Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Functional Dyspepsia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Functional Dyspepsia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting