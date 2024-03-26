The Moneypenny Group acquires Sunshine Communication Services to further strengthen its position in the US market
Leading virtual receptionist and phone answering provider The Moneypenny Group has further extended its services in the US with the acquisition of Sunshine Communication Services.
Sunshine is an award-winning provider of bilingual (English and Spanish) call management solutions to businesses of all sizes ensuring they run smoothly 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Based in Florida and founded in 1975 by the Gross family, the company is dedicated to representing clients’ business in providing customized services across a variety of industries.
The Moneypenny Group, through its US brands Moneypenny and VoiceNation, is a market leader in the US with its HQ in Atlanta. The company employs over 1,000 people globally and delivers virtual receptionist and phone answering services, Live Chat, switchboard, fully outsourced customer service teams and a host of AI and technology-enabled services handling over 20 million calls and chats annually for thousands of businesses, from sole traders to multi-national corporations.
The company has ambitious growth plans, and this acquisition will take the US business to almost a third of Group turnover. Demand for its services is growing at a significant rate as businesses continue to look at ways to improve how they interact with their customers, by blending technology solutions with highly skilled personal assistants to maximize operational efficiencies.
Joanna Swash, Group CEO commented, “We are delighted to welcome Sunshine Communication Services to The Moneypenny Group. This is our fourth acquisition in the US following Alphapage in 2022. Sunshine Communication Services is a successful brand and its acquisition will further complement the services we can offer to our clients in the US. Our aim is to be the number one provider in the US for outsourced communications, supporting businesses of all sizes to deliver a great customer experience with every interaction, regardless of channel.”
Brothers, Andrew Gross and Peter Gross added, “We are excited about the opportunities this next phase presents for our business, and more importantly, for our team and customers. From the moment we met Moneypenny, it was clear our companies have a great fit, not just with our products and services, but also more importantly, with our strong culture and ethos. Looking after our people and putting the needs of the customer front and center are at the core of both of our companies.”
