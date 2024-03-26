Gary Ashton's Realty Empire Partners with Final Offer to Elevate Real Estate Transparency in Nashville

Get real-time offer alerts on Nashville properties today

Final Offer Transforms Real Estate Transactions by Empowering Consumers and Agents

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Ashton, the visionary leader of The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage, renowned as the #1 RE/MAX Team in the world, has forged an exciting partnership with Final Offer, a groundbreaking consumer-facing, agent-driven offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate. Final Offer’s technology inserts transparency and trust into the heart of the home buying and selling process.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage has been recognized as a trailblazer in the real estate industry. By integrating the Final Offer platform into the offer and negotiation process for all of its listings, the group aims to empower buyers and sellers with real-time information that they can trust to make the most informed decision in one of life’s biggest transactions.

“At The Ashton Real Estate Group, we pride ourselves on our dynamic and forward-thinking approach to real estate with a focus on serving the public ,” said Gary Ashton, Founder of The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage. “Through our partnership with Final Offer, we look forward to championing increased transparency and trust—ultimately raising the bar and creating a better negotiation experience for home sellers, buyers, and agents alike.”

The Final Offer platform allows real estate agents to negotiate with complete transparency and includes real-time offer alerts, complete offer history, and the option for sellers to publicly state the price and terms they will commit to accept - information that can only be found on finaloffer.com.

“We are laser focused on helping agents like those at the Ashton Real Estate Group foster trust and deliver a better experience to consumers and agents at the most anxiety-inducing and least trusted part of the real estate transaction – the negotiation,” said Tim Quirk, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Final Offer. “We are honored to partner with Gary and his forward-thinking team in rolling out the platform to the Nashville community. With Final Offer, every seller can trust their agent did everything possible to ensure their property sells for the highest price with their ideal terms while giving every qualified buyer a fair shot at purchasing the property of their dreams.”

Now live, anyone can go to finaloffer.com and save a property or save a search in Tennessee to receive real-time alerts when offers are made on properties using the Final Offer platform to manage the offer and negotiation experience. And for the first time, buyers have the option to Buy it Now by making the “Final Offer” on any property where a seller provides that option. To learn more, go to finaloffer.com.

About The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage is renowned as the #1 RE/MAX Team in the world. Serving the Nashville, TN metro area, The Ashton Real Estate Group is a dynamic and forward-thinking full-service real estate brokerage with a proven track record of achieving results quickly and efficiently.

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved.

