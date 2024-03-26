Fantastic Services Unveiling the Latest Eco-Friendly Gardening Trends in 2024
With the gardening season coming in hot, Fantastic Services, one of the biggest gardening franchises in the UK, reveals its new gardening trends of 2024. Naturally, the brand known for its leading role in sustainable gardening introduces some excellent ways to mitigate the constantly rising danger of climate change.
So, in 2024, a wave of innovative trends is reshaping the gardening landscape, offering solutions that prioritise environmental stewardship and biodiversity conservation. From native plant focus to regenerative gardening principles, here are the latest eco-friendly gardening trends that are taking root across the UK with the help of Fantastic Services.
Radek Babicek, a Gardening Specialist expert at Fantastic Services, is taking us on this sustainable journey. "Sustainability is not just a buzzword. It's a way of life, a way of thinking, a way of doing everything and anything without harming the environment, so we can preserve the planet for our children," he is adamant. So, here are his secrets for sustainable gardening that will trend in 2024.
Native Plant Focus
"With a growing awareness of the importance of preserving local ecosystems, we are increasingly incorporating native plants into our client's garden designs," says Babicek. He explains that native plants play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting local wildlife. Unlike exotic or non-native species, which may struggle to thrive in unfamiliar environments, native plants are uniquely adapted to the climate, soil, and ecological conditions of their native habitats. As a result, they require less maintenance, water, and chemical inputs, making them ideal choices for eco-conscious gardeners.
"The UK is divided into several native plant zones based on climate and growing conditions. Knowing your zone is the first step when choosing your plants for this season," explains the expert. Babicek urges DIY gardeners to consult The National Biodiversity Network or the Royal Botanical Gardens before designing their gardening. This way, they can also help with the Fantastic Services' main goal- conserving nature.
One of the primary benefits of incorporating native plants into garden designs is the promotion of biodiversity. By cultivating a diverse array of native species, gardeners create habitats and food sources for a wide range of native wildlife, including birds, butterflies, bees, and beneficial insects.
"Native plants have co-evolved with local pollinators, providing essential nectar and pollen resources that support their life cycles. As a result, gardens rich in native plants become vibrant ecosystems teeming with biodiversity, where birds sing, butterflies flutter, and bees buzz among the flowers," Babicek explains.
Moreover, native plants offer practical advantages for gardeners seeking to create sustainable and resilient landscapes. Because they are adapted to local climatic conditions, native plants are naturally more tolerant of temperature fluctuations, drought, and other environmental stressors. This resilience reduces the need for supplemental irrigation, fertilisers, and pesticides, helping gardeners conserve resources and minimise their ecological impact.
Additionally, native plants have deep root systems that help prevent soil erosion, improve soil structure, and sequester carbon, contributing to overall soil health and fertility. This is especially important for gardeners in the UK, as the soil has lost much of its nutrients and quality. A 2019 report by the Environment Agency shows that almost 4 million hectares of soil are at risk of compaction. Another 2 million hectares of soil are at risk of erosion. At the same time, intrusive agriculture has led arable soil to lose around 60% of its organic carbon. These problems lead to billions in losses every year.
"This is one problem we should all be fighting to solve. Thankfully, introducing native plants is a pretty easy first step in restoring our rich and fruitful soils," says the Fantastic Services expert.
Regenerative Gardening
Regenerative gardening is another gardening method that can help preserve the environment and promote a healthier ecosystem, fostering soil fertility, biodiversity, and resilience in the garden environment. Naturally, Fantastic Services gardeners are already implementing this strategy in their work.
"Unlike conventional gardening methods that rely heavily on synthetic inputs and tillage, regenerative gardening emphasises working with nature rather than against it, promoting harmony between humans and the natural world", Babicek explains.
Soil health, of course, is the biggest benefactor of this sustainable gardening practice. Healthy soil is the foundation of a thriving garden ecosystem, providing essential nutrients, water retention, and support for plant growth. Regenerative gardeners prioritise practices such as no-till gardening, composting, and cover cropping to enhance soil structure and fertility while minimising disturbance to the soil microbiome. By building soil organic matter and promoting beneficial soil organisms, regenerative gardening fosters long-term soil health and resilience, reducing the need for chemical fertilisers and pesticides.
Composting plays a central role in regenerative gardening, transforming organic waste into nutrient-rich humus that replenishes soil fertility and supports plant growth. By composting kitchen scraps, yard waste, and other organic materials, gardeners can close the loop on waste and cultivate healthy, productive soils. Additionally, cover cropping—a practice of planting temporary crops to cover and protect the soil between main crop rotations—helps prevent erosion, suppress weeds, and improve soil structure, further enhancing soil health and resilience.
In addition to promoting soil health, regenerative gardening prioritises carbon sequestration and ecosystem restoration as essential components of sustainable land management. By incorporating perennial plants, agroforestry systems, and diverse plantings into garden designs, regenerative gardeners create habitat for wildlife, sequester carbon in biomass and soils, and enhance ecosystem services such as pollination and pest control. These regenerative practices not only mitigate climate change but also contribute to the resilience of garden ecosystems in the face of environmental challenges.
"As the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation continue to mount, regenerative gardening offers a promising pathway towards a more sustainable and resilient future", Babicek is adamant. Fantastic Services' latest eco-friendly gardening trends in 2024 reflect a growing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability within the UK gardening community.
