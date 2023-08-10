Expert Spring Cleaning Tips and Guidelines for Tenants and Homeowners
Nicola from Paul's Cleaning Melbourne discloses the successful 7 Spring Cleaning Tips to have a clean and refreshed homeMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During winter time we tend to neglect certain areas in our homes and as a result they require special attention and deep cleaning to ensure proper maintenance.
Spring cleaning is important for most people, especially if they are suffering from allergies. Here, we are not talking only about vacuuming, mopping, dusting and wiping surfaces, but also about deep cleaning of bathrooms, toilets, kitchen areas and appliances etc. which should undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection. Additionally, during this time of the year we pay special attention to areas like skirting boards, doors, door frames, light switches, etc., which are normally skipped in the weekly house cleaning and maintenance.
Nicola Floyd from Paul’s Cleaning Melbourne shares her expert advice and tips on how to go about the spring cleaning in terms of planning it and executing it or why not, if you are too busy, distribute the obligations between family members or leave it to professional cleaners.
According to her the 7 most important spring cleaning tips are:
1. Declutter all the rooms and get rid of any knick-knacks that are not really necessary.
2. Start from top to bottom in each room - dust walls and ceilings, if needed spot clean them and treat them for mold; then move to curtains (wash or steam clean, depending on the fabric) and blinds (wipe down); afterwards proceed with cleaning the windows in & out, dusting and wiping surfaces, vacuuming, mopping and wiping skirting boards.
3. The Windows (inside and outside) would definitely need attention and a bit more time. Consider cleaning the frames, tracks, glass, fly screens, window sills and ledges. If they have been neglected for some time mold removal might be required.
4. The Kitchen & pantry cleaning should be including and not limited to
- Wipe down all cabinets from outside
- Remove the cutlery and other belongings from the inside, clean the cabinets and put everything back in order. Think about rearranging and sorting out everything, getting rid of the unnecessary items.
- Clean thoroughly the oven from inside, the stove top and range hood; if the oven is in bad condition and the proper detergents and equipment are not present, it is recommended to organize a professional oven cleaning service.
Expert advice on cleaning the range hood:
To clean the stainless steel surface effectively, use a mild detergent while avoiding scrubby or abrasive materials that could cause damage. For a brilliant finish, use a microfiber cloth to polish the surface, restoring its shine.
To clean the filters, follow these steps: Remove the filter as per the manual instructions. Then, prepare a cleaning solution by soaking each filter in hot water, spread all over a few tablespoons of dishwashing liquid and half a cup of baking soda and leave them for 30 minutes. After soaking, gently scrub the filters using a soft brush, and finally, rinse them thoroughly.
- Vacuum and mop floors; If the tiles and grout have changed their colour and accumulated too much dirt and grime it would be recommended to arrange a tile and grout cleaning service with a machine to return the original look of the floors.
5. The bathrooms and toilets need a deep cleaning once every 2-4 weeks, depending how often they are used. Start from top to bottom by cleaning the wall tiles, wiping the vents to remove the dust, then proceed with deep cleaning of the bathtub and the shower area, including the shower screen (if there is a bathroom curtain it needs to be washed). Clean all cabinets in and out, declutter, clean the sink, faucets, mirrors; deep clean the toilet - interior, base and tank. Finally, enjoy a fresh and disinfected bathroom!
6. Spring is the perfect time to organize the professional carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning. The reason is to get rid of the buildup allergens and bacteria, clean the stains that were not possible to be removed. Think about protecting the carpet with a carpet protector, if there are pets or kids in the house, to avoid future staining.
7. Proper care for the delicate materials and surfaces in our homes is essential to maintain their beauty and durability for years to come.
- Leather care - Gently wipe the leather with a soft cloth slightly dampened with either a leather cleaner or mild soap to effectively remove dirt and grime. Next, nourish the leather by applying a high-quality leather conditioner. Lastly, to achieve a stunning shine, delicately buff the leather with a dry cloth.
- Hardwood floors care - Prior to mopping the hardwood floors, ensure thorough vacuuming to eliminate small particles and debris, preventing potential scratches. Employ a suitable wood floor cleaner and a gentle microfiber cloth during mopping to avoid excessive water, which may harm the floors. Additionally, consider scheduling professional cleaning and buffing once or twice a year to effectively eliminate scuff marks and minor scratches.
- Marble floors care - Avoid acidic cleaners like vinegar, Windex, and bleach, as they can harm the marble's delicate surface. Instead, opt for a pH-neutral cleaner, ensuring both cleanliness and marble protection. Always treat the natural floors with care and swiftly wipe away any spills to prevent staining.
Nicola hopes that her 7 tips and guidelines would be of great help for those who prefer to clean their house on their own. The most important part before starting is to make a schedule and have a plan.
Paul’s Cleaning Melbourne would love to help anyone to organize their spring cleaning service, who is busy with work and prefers to spend their free time with friends and family.
At Paul's Cleaning Melbourne, we understand that every property is unique, and therefore we are very flexible in terms of defining the scope and duration of the cleaning service based on our customers specific needs. It can be fully customized according to everyone’s preferences. We even offer availability over weekends and holidays at no extra cost.
Nicola Floyd
Paul's Cleaning Melbourne
+61 3 8400 4770
email us here