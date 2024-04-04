AV-Comparatives Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Independent Testing of Anti-Virus Software
AV-Comparatives has reaffirmed commitment to provide “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software” by extending the certification.
This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our team and reinforces our commitment to providing users with dependable insights into IT-security software.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the renewal of its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the independent testing of anti-virus software. TÜV Austria has reaffirmed AV-Comparatives’ commitment to provide “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software” by extending the certification, validating the organization’s dedication to delivering high-quality evaluations in the field of IT security.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
The ISO 9001:2015 certification is internationally recognized as a hallmark of excellence in quality management. By renewing this certification, AV-Comparatives underscores its ongoing commitment to providing users, CIOs, and enterprises with reliable and unbiased information to facilitate informed decisions regarding their IT security products.
Specializing in independent testing for anti-virus software, AV-Comparatives has built a reputation for its rigorous evaluation methods and impartial assessments. The organization’s team of experts conducts comprehensive tests, employing real-world scenarios and simulated attacks to assess the effectiveness and performance of anti-virus solutions from leading vendors.
The scope of AV-Comparatives’ ISO 9001:2015 certification encompasses “Independent Testing of Anti-Virus Software.” This certification plays a vital role in ensuring that users have access to accurate and relevant information, empowering them to select the most suitable IT security solutions for their needs.
As the industry continues to evolve and face new challenges, AV-Comparatives remains steadfast in its mission to support users and organizations in navigating the complex landscape of IT security. The organization’s independent tests and evaluations serve as a cornerstone for informed decision-making, helping users stay protected in an ever-changing digital environment.
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
