Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Brings Hope and Dignity to Rural Iraq with Reverse Osmosis Water Station
LIFE’s Clean Water Initiative Transforms Rural Iraq Community, Providing Clean Water Access to Over 6,000 PeopleSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources, 7 million Iraqis lack access to clean water due to internal conflict, mismanagement of resources, and environmental degradation. The United Nations projects that Iraq will meet only 15 percent of its water demands by 2035. To address this crisis, LIFE constructed the third electrical reverse osmosis water station in Iraq located in the rural village of Dagema in the Anbar Governorate. The electrical pump ensures faster clean water retrieval and distribution, benefiting over 6,000 residents.
Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE, says, "Water scarcity in Iraq is not just a problem; it's a crisis that demands urgent action. Building water treatment stations isn't merely a choice; it's a necessity for the health, well-being, and future of the nation. Life for Relief and Development's commitment to addressing the water crisis in Iraq is unwavering. Our efforts to build a third water cleaning facility are crucial to ensuring access to clean and safe water for all Iraqis, thereby improving health outcomes and fostering sustainable development in the region."
Before the recent installation of the water station, residents grappled with various societal issues stemming from regional unrest, including the abduction of over 150 young men from the village and 643 from across the Anbar Province. This event left a significant void in community support systems, particularly impacting women who found themselves shouldering increased responsibilities with limited resources.
The electronic water station met a critical need for clean water in the community, preventing waterborne diseases and improving overall health. Access to clean water promotes better hygiene, reduces water-related illnesses, and cultivates economic development by enhancing productivity and reducing healthcare costs. Ultimately, the water station safeguards public health and builds socio-economic progress within the village and the surrounding areas.
Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
