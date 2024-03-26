Global Internship Matching Platform, SPRINT PROGRAM, signed agreement with Indian universities
SPRINT PROGRAM partners with 6 Indian universities, offering internships to bridge the gap between students and global companies.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global internship matching platform SPRINT PROGRAM announced that it has signed a long-term internship supply agreement with multiple universities in India.
SPRINT PROGRAM provides opportunities for individuals seeking remote internships to gain work experience in promising companies worldwide. Starting its overseas expansion from Edutech Asia in Singapore in November 2023, SPRINT PROGRAM has partnered with IIMSTC, an educational council in India, to offer internship opportunities to university students in India. IIMSTC has collaborated with SPRINT PROGRAM to offer these internship opportunities to Indian college students.
According to the new guidelines announced in October 2023 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in India, undergraduate students in India are required to complete 60-120 hours of internship after completing four semesters. In response to this, many Indian universities have been seeking internship opportunities for students to meet graduation requirements, and SPRINT PROGRAM is expected to meet this demand. The enthusiastic interest from students and schools was confirmed at local seminars, where about 2,000 students attended over five seminars, with 96% expressing their intention to register.
This initiative starts with a pilot operation of around 500 cases, planning to eventually offer internship opportunities to more than 20,000 college students annually. Within just three months of entering the Indian market, SPRINT PROGRAM has quickly taken root, initiating discussions with other schools through word of mouth from local students and school officials.
Callus Company Inc., the operator of SPRINT PROGRAM, was founded in October 2022 and has achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 1 billion KRW in approximately 18 months. Previously focusing on providing internships to top elite high school students, Callus Company Inc. now plays a crucial role in bridging capable college students with global companies, opening doors of opportunity for talents across borders.
Callus Company Inc.
Callus Company strives to alleviate the imbalance between demand and supply of internship opportunities through its 'SPRINT PROGRAM'. It provides internship opportunities for talented students to take their first steps into the world, and aids growing companies by offering competent student interns, thus maximizing the potential of these businesses.
Ryan Kim
Callus Company Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram