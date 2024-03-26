Hemophilia A Market Size in the 7MM is nearly USD ~11,200 million in 2023, estimates DelveInsight

Hemophilia A Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hemophilia A, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hemophilia A market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Hemophilia A Market Research Report

• The increase in Hemophilia A market size is a direct consequence of increasing diagnosed prevalence and launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• The key drivers for the surge in market size is the rise in prevalent population of Hemophilia A, expected entry of premium price assets such as gene therapy, siRNA and bispecific antibodies and expected readily uptake of recently approved therapies.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, severe cases of Hemophilia A are more prominent in comparison to mild and moderate cases.

• The leading Hemophilia A Companies working in the market include BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), ApcinteX, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi (Genzyme), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Promising Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include RG6357 (SPK-8011), RG6358 (SPK-8016), SerpinPC, Concizumab (NN7415), Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774), BIVV001 (Efanesoctocog alfa) (rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN), Marstacimab (PF-06741086), NNC0365-3769 A (Mim8), Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 or PF-07055480), BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII), and others.

• March 2024: Spark Therapeutics Inc. announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for SPK-8011. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy of SPK-8011 in preventing bleed episodes compared with FVIII prophylaxis in participants with hemophilia A without FVIII inhibitors on routine FVIII prophylaxis.

• March 2024: Bayer announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for BAY2599023 (DTX201). In this study researchers want to gather more information about safety and effectiveness of BAY 2599023 (DTX201), a drug therapy that delivers the human factor VIII gene into the human body by use of a viral vector to treat the disease. By replacing the defective gene with a healthy copy the human body may produce clotting factor on its own. Hemophilia A is a bleeding disorder in which the human body does not have enough clotting factor VIII, a protein that controls bleeding. Researcher want to find the optimal dose of BAY 2599023 (DTX201) so that the body may produce enough clotting factor on its own.

Hemophilia A Overview

Hemophilia A is a genetic disorder characterized by the deficiency or absence of clotting factor VIII, which is necessary for normal blood clotting. This condition primarily affects males, as it is an X-linked recessive disorder, meaning the gene responsible for producing clotting factor VIII is located on the X chromosome.

Hemophilia A Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Hemophilia A Diagnosed Prevalent Pool

• Hemophilia A Severity-specific Prevalent Pool

• Hemophilia A Inhibitor-specific Prevalent Pool

• Hemophilia A Treated Prevalent Pool

Hemophilia A Drug Market

In the Hemophilia A market, there are several recombinant factor VIII (FVIII) products available with high specific activities (the amount of desired clotting factor per mg of total protein). Plasma-derived clotting factors products are also available. However, the current market is mainly dominated by the recombinants of several generations (recombinant third-generation, and recombinant second generation). Although there are several products available at present, then again, none of these products might be able to cure or manage this situation, completely.

Hemophilia A Treatment Market Landscape

The future of hemophilia treatment is continuing to incline toward extended half-life therapies as well asmore novel approaches which include siRNA, bispecific antibodies, and gene therapy. In terms of futurecompetition, additional extended half-life factor products are coming to market as well as other newtechnologies, such as gene therapies and bi-specific antibodies

Hemophilia A Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Hemophilia A therapeutic market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world. Major Pharma giants are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatment therapies for this indication, in order to provide better relief for the symptoms and hence improve the Quality of life (QoL) of patients with Hemophilia A.

Hemophilia A Drugs Uptake

Concizumab, which is under development by Novo Nordisk is a highaffinity monoclonal antibody against Tissue Factor Pathway Inhibitor intended for bleeding prevention after subcutaneous administration. Currently, it is in Pre-Registration phase for Hemophilia A and B with and without Inhibitors Novo Nordisk announced the Phase III results of the explorer7 study for concizumab that showed 86% reduction in treated bleeds in hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. As per the company marketing authorization application was submitted to the FDA and PMDA for the approval of concizumab for treatment of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.

Another Phase III candidate, whose launch is most anticipated is Fitusiran (Sanofi/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals). It is a subcutaneously administered small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to target antithrombin (AT). Currently, it is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Severe Hemophilia A and B Patients with inhibitors and without inhibitors. This candidate is based on an Alnylam delivery technology that enables increased potency and durability with subcutaneous (under-the-skin) injection, according to the companies. This drug has completed three Phase III studies in adults and adolescents (>12years) with 80 mg monthly dose.

Scope of the Hemophilia A Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Hemophilia A Companies- BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), ApcinteX, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi (Genzyme), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapies-RG6357 (SPK-8011), RG6358 (SPK-8016), SerpinPC, Concizumab (NN7415), Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774), BIVV001 (Efanesoctocog alfa) (rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN), Marstacimab (PF-06741086), NNC0365-3769 A (Mim8), Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 or PF-07055480), BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII), and others.

• Hemophilia A Market Dynamics: Hemophilia A Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Hemophilia A Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Hemophilia A

5. Key Events

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

8. Hemophilia A: Disease Background and Overview

9. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10. Epidemiology and Patient Population

11. Patient Journey of Hemophilia A

12. Key Endpoints in Hemophilia A Clinical Trials

13. Marketed Drugs

14. Emerging Drugs

15. Hemophilia A: Seven Major Market Analysis

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Unmet Needs

18. Appendix

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

