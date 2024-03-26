Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Size in the 7MM was USD 467 Million in 2021, estimates DelveInsight

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market

DelveInsight's "Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

• The increase in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market size is a direct consequence of increasing diagnosed prevalence and launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, a higher percentage of incident cases was observed in males, than females, in all the 7MM countries. In 2021, males accounted for a larger proportion of about 52% of total incident cases.

• In the assessment of DelveInsight, it was found that in 2021, there were 3,815incident cases in the localized stage, 942 cases in the regional stage, 1,255 cases in the distant stage, and265cases in the unknown stage in the US.

• The leading Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Companies working in the market include Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ascentage Pharma, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Crenolanib, TAS-116, Iclusig (Ponatinib), Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486), THE-630, Cabozantinib, Taletrectinib (AB-106/DS-6051b), PBI-200, Opdivo (nivolumab) With/Without Yervoy (Ipilimumab), Lenvatinib, Repotrectinib (TPX-0005), MEK162 in combination with Imatinib Mesylate, and others.

• March 2024: Bayer announced a drug Regorafenib (Stivarga, BAY73-4506). This is an observational study in which data already collected from people with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors are studied.

• March 2024: Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 4 clinical trials for Nilotinib. The purpose of this multicenter, single-arm, exact binomial single-stage, phase II trial is to evaluate the efficacy of Nilotinib in patients with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Overview

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is rare cancer affecting the digestive tract or nearby structures within the abdomen. It is a sarcoma that arises either from cells called interstitial cells of Cajal (ICCs) or from less differentiated stem cells or precursor cells that can develop into ICCs. GIST progression is driven by mutations in KIT or PDGFRA or by other rare gene alterations, all of which are mutually exclusive. It is known that the majority of tumors of GIST will have mutations in the KITgene, and a minority, in the PDGFR gene.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Gastrointestinal stromal tumor Incident Cases

• Gastrointestinal stromal tumor Age-specific Incident Cases

• Gastrointestinal stromal tumor Stage-specific Incident Cases

• Gastrointestinal stromal tumor Gender-specific Incident Cases

• Gastrointestinal stromal tumor Incident Cases by Mutation

• Gastrointestinal stromal tumor Treatable Cases by line of therapies

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is the most frequent malignant mesenchymal tumors in the gastrointestinal tract. The initial work-up with endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasonography plays important roles in the differential diagnosis of GIST. Surgery is the only modality for the permanent cure of localized GISTs. In terms of safety and prognostic outcomes, laparoscopy is similar to laparotomy for GIST treatment, including tumors larger than 5 cm. GIST progression is driven by mutations in KIT or PDGFRA or by other rare gene alterations, all of which are mutually exclusive.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment Landscape

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are the standard therapy for metastatic/recurrent GIST. Molecular alterations are the most reliable biomarkers for TKIs and for other drugs, such as NTRK inhibitors. The pathological and genetic diagnosis prior to treatment has been challenging; however, a newly developed endoscopic device may be useful for diagnosis. In the era of precision medicine, cancer genome profiling by targeted gene panel analysis may enable potential targeted therapy even for GIST without KIT or PDGFRA mutations.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Drugs Uptake

Arog Pharmaceutical’s Crenolanib is a small molecule investigational drug candidate that is being evaluated for safety and efficacy in Phase III clinical trials in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). Crenolanib is a potent small-molecule inhibitor of wild-type and mutant forms of FLT3 (FMS-like Tyrosine Kinase 3) and PDGFRα/β (Platelet-derived Growth Factor Receptor). The US FDA had granted Fast Track designation for Crenolanib to treat patients with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRα) D842V mutation. According to the Company, if licensed, Crenolanib will offer an additional treatment option for patients with advanced or metastatic GIST with a D842V mutation in the PDGFRA gene.

TAS-116 is an oral compound discovered by Taiho Pharmaceutical, inhibits HSP90, thereby showing an anticancer effect by destabilizing and reducing proteins such as KIT, PDGFRA, HER2, and EGFR involved in the growth and survival of cancer. TAS-116 is a nonansamycin, nonpurine, nonresorcinol, highly selective inhibitor of HSP90α/β with antitumor activity in an imatinib-resistant human GIST xenograft mouse model. Currently, the molecule is in Phase III clinical development for GIST in Japan and for solid tumors in Phase I clinical development in the US and Europe. In September 2021, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that it has submitted to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare a new drug application for TAS-116 (Oral Heat Shock Protein [HSP] 90 inhibitors; generic name: Pimitespib) for GIST that has progressed after chemotherapy.

Bezuclastinib (CGT9486) is a highly selective Type I inhibitor of KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, targeting specifically oncogenic KIT with mutations in the activation loop encoded by exons 17 and 18, including KIT D816V, the driver mutation in nearly all patients with systemic mastocytosis. Combination with sunitinib, a Type-II inhibitor potent against KIT ATP-binding pocket mutations, was associated with prolonged progression-free survival in heavily pretreated patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor.

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Companies- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ascentage Pharma, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others.

• Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapies- Crenolanib, TAS-116, Iclusig (Ponatinib), Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486), THE-630, Cabozantinib, Taletrectinib (AB-106/DS-6051b), PBI-200, Opdivo (nivolumab) With/Without Yervoy (Ipilimumab), Lenvatinib, Repotrectinib (TPX-0005), MEK162 in combination with Imatinib Mesylate

• Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Dynamics: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Drivers and Barriers

