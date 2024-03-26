Global Exchange Vacation Club Supports the Navy Seals Foundation as Charity of Choice
Global Exchange Vacation Club (GEVC), which offers affordable and effortless vacation ownership experiences using RCI points, has announced its ongoing support of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) as its charity of choice.
The Navy SEAL Foundation provides critical support for warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare. Rick Sargent, CEO of GEVC’s development company, GEDC (Global Exchange Development Company), attended the NSF New York City Benefit on Thursday, March 7 which had over 1100 in attendance and raised over $6.2M for over thirty programs for the active and veteran SEAL community and their families. He said, “I’ve personally been a supporter of this fine organization for years. I’m proud to attend the NSF event on behalf of GEVC this year and expand our philanthropic efforts for the SEALs in the future.”
The Naval Special Warfare community is the most elite fighting force in the world. With an unparalleled legacy of service that goes back to the Underwater Demolition Teams of WWII, they have always been the true tip of the spear. SEALs have executed some of the highest risk, no-fail operations in history. A few have been publicized, but the vast majority remain unknown to the public.
The NSF provides support for its Gold Star and Surviving Family Members and awards scholarships for higher education to SEAL personnel, their spouses, children, veterans and children and spouses of retirees.
With nearly 30,000 members, GEVC is a pioneer in the Vacation Club segment of the Vacation Ownership industry. Their strategic alliance with RCI, one of the most trusted names in the vacation ownership and exchange industry, gives GEVC members the opportunity to visit “bucket list” destinations around the world.
GEVC members can take their pick of timeshare vacations from a variety of properties across the U.S. and throughout the world. There is no limit to where members may travel. RCI has 4,200 resorts across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Canada, Australia. Members simply login to the RCI platform, choose the resorts that fit their budget and the type of vacation they want.
Carolyn Mullen, who is Development Director, Northeast Region/Navy SEAL Foundation thanked GEVC saying, “We are grateful to Rick Sargent and GEVC for their generous donation to NSF. We are looking forward to their long-term commitment to our organization.”
“We’re deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our partners and donors, whose contributions are the cornerstone of the assistance we provide the Navy SEAL community,” said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. “Their generosity reflects an understanding and appreciation of the profound sacrifices SEALs and their families make to serve our country, and it allows us to provide essential services for this unique community.”
GEDC, GEVC and RVI are committed to providing valuable travel experiences and are committed to transparency and integrity. About GEVC (Global Exchange Vacation Club)
Headquartered in Orange County, California, GEVC is a multi-location vacation ownership program vacation club powered by RCI Points. The Club is proud of its A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Developed by GEDC, GEVC is a 20-year-old California not-for-profit Homeowners Association which holds the real estate in trust for the benefit and use of its members. GEDC (Global Exchange Development Corp.)
Based in Orange County, CA, GEDC is the developer of Global Exchange Vacation Club (GEVC). GEDC specializes in vacation products. Its experienced management staff assists HOAs, management companies and lenders with distressed intervals by curing delinquencies and reclaiming inventory that is eventually incorporated into the Club. GEDC has been a Trustee member of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for two decades. RVI (Resort Vacations, Inc.)
RVI, located in Mission Viejo, CA, is the exclusive marketing company for Global Exchange Vacation Club. With over 350 employees RVI generates over 25,000 clients annually to GEVC showrooms in Orange, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston.
