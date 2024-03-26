Cyber Future Foundation and National Cybersecurity Center to host the 9th Annual Cyber Future Summit in Colorado Springs

Together, we will forge stronger alliances, exchange invaluable insights, and chart a course towards securing critical infrastructure for generations to come” — Valmiki Mukherjee, Chairman, CFF

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cyber Future Foundation (CFF) and National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) are proud to announce the annual Cyber Future Summit is set to take place in Colorado Springs, CO at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, A Dolce by Wyndham, September 11-13, 2024. This year's theme, "Security at the Speed of Innovation," reflects what various sectors are facing, contemplating, and doing to ensure that security keeps pace with emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Quantum, and the evolution of a modernized cyber resiliency.

As cybersecurity and space innovation continue to thrive in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado Springs is the ideal setting for this convergence of minds. The city's significant contributions to the cybersecurity sector, combined with its rich military history and growing technology scene, provide a unique backdrop for the summit. The region's economic impact, educational institutions, and robust veteran community further highlight the critical need for advancing cybersecurity measures and best practices.

“I am thrilled at the prospect of CFF’s annual summit to be hosted in Colorado Springs, CO in partnership with the outstanding team at National Cybersecurity Center. This vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem in Colorado Springs led by NCC’s innovative spirit, sets the perfect stage for fostering collaboration across our ecosystem.” says Valmiki Mukherjee, Chairman of CFF. “Together, we will forge stronger alliances, exchange invaluable insights, and chart a course towards securing critical infrastructure for generations to come.”

Cyber Future Foundation has over 7000 members in 43 different countries. For the 9th annual summit, we look forward to again bringing together some of the most distinguished leaders from the industry, public sector, academia, and civil society together towards another year of progressing on the common mission of building a trusted future of cyber.

“We are thrilled to co-host the Cyber Future Summit with CFF which is a testament to our commitment to fostering a secure, innovative, and prosperous future in cyberspace”, says NCC CEO, Greg Oslan.

The Cyber Future Summit, with NCC, will bring together leaders from the private sector, public sector, and academia, who can forge solutions that protect our critical infrastructure assets while fostering an environment where education, employment, and innovation can flourish. This event is a testament to the collaborative, operational, and interdisciplinary models foundational to both the NCC and CFF.

