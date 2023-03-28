Canada’s National Capital Will Host Global Security Leaders at Cyber Future Summit 2023

Progress through Partnerships will be the theme for this year's meeting of global industry and organizational leaders.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Future Summit brings together organizational leaders from around the world to discuss the current and emerging issues and opportunities in the cyber security industry. The summit, hosted by Cyber Future Foundation will take place September 17-20th in Ottawa, Canada bringing the event to Canada for the first time.

“We are delighted to bring the Annual Cyber Future Summit for the first time to Canada, and excited about partnering with City of Ottawa as our host for the CFS2023. It is an honor for the Cyber Future Foundation community to be hosted by the nation’s capital.” says Valmiki Mukherjee, Chairman and Co-founder of Cyber Future Foundation. “We look forward to celebrating the progress and tapping into the potential of Ottawa’s vibrant cyber ecosystem” adds Mukherjee.

Ottawa was one of several US and Canadian cities that bid for this year’s conference and while the decision was very difficult, CFF leadership believed that hosting this event in Canada’s capital was a great way to engage the Canadian government, academic and tech sectors. “We look forward to welcoming the Cyber Future Summit attendees to Ottawa,” says Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. “We are fortunate to live in a region that is home to a vast array of technology talent, and we’re anxious to share it with these innovators from around the world.”

“Congratulations and thanks to Ottawa Tourism for successfully winning the opportunity to host Cyber Future Summit,” says Michael Tremblay. President & CEO, Invest Ottawa, Bayview Yards and Area X.O. “Ottawa-Gatineau is Canada’s cyber cluster leader with world-leading research, innovative engineering, and specialized cyber expertise. Come September 2023, lucky delegates with be spoiled by the rich conference programming as well as inspired by Ottawa’s innovative and future-ready business culture. We look forward to promoting this event and aligning international missions to attend.”

Cyber Future Foundation has over 7000 members in 43 different countries. For our 8th annual meeting we look forward to bringing together some of the most distinguished leaders from the industry, public sector, academia and civil society together towards another year of progressing on the common mission of building a trusted future of cyber. This year’s summit will also continue to focus on the current Ukraine-Russia war and how CFF & the cyber security industry can support the efforts on the ground and in cyberspace.