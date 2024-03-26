Blue Lagoon Island Spearheads Comprehensive Educational Programs in The Bahamas
Premier tourism attraction partners with Bahamian and American students to foster environmental stewardshipNASSAU, BAHAMAS, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Lagoon Island continues its commitment to educational and sustainability initiatives, collaborating with the U.S.-based Iowa State University, The Bahamas’ First Step Academy, and The Bahamas Environmental Stewards Scholars (BESS) program.
Recently, 11 students from Iowa State University, primarily studying Events and Hospitality, embarked on a transformative educational journey at Blue Lagoon Island, part of a long-term partnership. Guided by Te-Shalla Clarke, Education and Sustainability Officer at Blue Lagoon Island, the students participated in interactive programs with dolphins, sea lions, and stingrays. These encounters were designed to deepen their understanding of marine species and ecosystems. Additionally, the students participated in team-building exercises and discussions focused on the significant role of sustainability in the tourism industry.
“Our enduring partnership with Iowa State University, which began in 2013, underscores our shared commitment to environmental education and conservation,” Clarke remarked. “These initiatives not only enrich the educational experience of participating students but also reinforce the importance of responsible tourism practices.”
John Kramer, a faculty member in the Hospitality Department at Iowa State University and the field trip organizer, emphasized the trip’s broader purpose: “We aim to expose students to diverse cultures and industries, preparing them for global experiences. We want them to recognize the pivotal role of sustainability in shaping the future of tourism and hospitality.”
The collaboration extended beyond the field trip. Students participated in a beach cleanup at Jaw’s Beach in west Nassau, collecting over 600 pieces of trash, totaling over 175 pounds. This hands-on experience underscored the direct impact of human actions on coastal ecosystems, reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship.
Blue Lagoon Island has embraced virtual learning to expand its educational outreach to First Step Academy, a primary school in The Bahamas. Te-Shalla Clarke recently hosted a marine education and conservation class in one such session. The students connected via Zoom with trainer Keva Gifford, who taught them about dolphins and sea lions. These virtual classes expose students to marine education and conservation, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.
Furthermore, Blue Lagoon Island’s partnership with the BESS program, held by The Bahamas Reef Environmental Educational Foundation (BREEF) and The Cape Eleuthera Island School, offers immersive learning experiences for aspiring environmental stewards like Bahamian Chris Clarke, a high school senior from Loganville, Georgia. During his two-week internship, he learned about water quality, animal husbandry practices, and fish preparation. He also achieved StarGuard Elite lifeguard certification while providing guests with educational information about marine species.
“These initiatives are instrumental in cultivating the next generation of environmental leaders. By nurturing a sense of stewardship and instilling a passion for conservation, we aim to empower students to become agents of positive change,” added Te-Shalla Clarke.
Blue Lagoon Island remains steadfast in its commitment to education and sustainability. It continues to build partnerships with educational institutions and organizations that inspire environmental stewardship and promote conservation efforts.
For more information on Blue Lagoon Island’s educational programs, visit https://www.dolphinencounters.com/education.
