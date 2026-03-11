CTO Appoints Norris Clement as Deputy Director of Professional Services

Norris Clement

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has appointed tourism and human resource development professional Norris Clement as Deputy Director of Professional Services, strengthening the organization’s capacity to advance workforce development and professional advancement initiatives across the Caribbean tourism sector.Clement brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across the public and private sectors, with recognized expertise in human resource development, service standards, quality assurance, business development and project management.A national of Trinidad and Tobago, Clement has held senior leadership roles across multiple industries and has built a strong track record in tourism development and service excellence. Among his notable appointments was his role as Lead of the Service, Training, Attitude, Respect (STAR) Unit at Trinidad Tourism Development Company, where he led initiatives designed to strengthen service delivery standards across the tourism sector.He also served as Manager of Customer Service and Training at ANSA Rentals, a division of the ANSA McAL Group, where he directed training and service excellence programs within a major corporate environment.“As I assume this new role, I am excited to help shape a future-fit and future-forward tourism workforce while strengthening the capacity and competitiveness of the organizations and businesses that power our sector,” Clement said. “I look forward to working with colleagues, partners and stakeholders across the region to expand opportunities for learning, certification and professional development for tourism professionals, entrepreneurs and upcoming industry talent.”Most recently, Clement served as project manager for the Caribbean Development Bank-funded CTO Tourism Human Capital Development Project 2025, where he provided strategic and operational leadership to support successful implementation of the initiative, including consultant coordination, stakeholder engagement and overall program execution.In his new role, Clement will lead the advancement of CTO’s regional people development pillar in the Reimagine Plan, focusing on tourism education and training, workforce development, quality assurance, service excellence and professional advancement initiatives across member countries.The appointment reinforces CTO’s ongoing commitment to strengthening human capital and supporting a competitive, resilient tourism sector across the Caribbean.

