Spice Island Beach Resort President Janelle Hopkin Honored with PATWA Gold Award at ITB Berlin 2026

Janelle Hopkin (center) receives the PATWA Gold Award from Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and PATWA Secretary General Yatan Ahluwalia.

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janelle Hopkin, president and managing director of Spice Island Beach Resort, has received the PATWA Gold Award for Woman of the Year in Hospitality (Caribbean). The awards were presented March 4, 2026, during the 26th annual PATWA World Tourism & Aviation Leaders’ Summit at ITB Berlin in Germany.Organized by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association, an affiliate member of UN Tourism, the PATWA International Travel Awards recognize governments, brands, destinations and individuals demonstrating excellence and leadership in the global travel and tourism sector.Hopkin was recognized for her leadership of the Grenada-based luxury resort and her contributions to advancing Caribbean hospitality on the global stage. As one of the region’s prominent female hotel executives, she continues to champion sustainable tourism practices, community engagement and service excellence while preserving the resort’s family-owned legacy.“I am deeply humbled to receive the PATWA Woman of the Year Award. This celebrates Caribbean leadership, inspires future women in tourism, and reflects unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence and purposeful industry leadership,” said Janelle Hopkin.Located on the world-renowned Grand Anse Beach, Spice Island Beach Resort is an independently owned, all-inclusive luxury property known for its personalized service, spacious suite accommodations and commitment to sustainable operations. The resort was founded by the late Sir Royston Hopkin, KCMG, and is now led by his daughter, President and Managing Director Janelle Hopkin, continuing the family’s legacy of Caribbean hospitality.Under her leadership, the resort has maintained its AAA Five Diamond distinction and earned numerous international accolades for service excellence and environmental stewardship, including a Michelin Key.The 2026 awards ceremony follows the PATWA World Tourism & Aviation Leaders’ Summit, themed “The Future of Tourism,” which convenes ministers, ambassadors, industry executives and international media.For more information, visit spiceislandbeachresort.com

