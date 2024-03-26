US-based Manufacturer unveils Top 10 Eclipse Glasses Collectibles and Historic Events for April 8th Total Solar Eclipse
American Paper Optics is making North American Eclipse Glasses Collectibles to commemorate the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse. This US factory is making a total of 75 million eclipse glasses for this magical event viewable in Mexico, Canada and the U.S.
US-based American Paper Optics is working with hundreds of science centers, schools, museums, foundations, libraries, destinations, NASA and more to make millions of commemorative eclipse glasses for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.
American Paper Optics made limited edition eclipse glasses for Bill Nye the Science Guy and The Planetary Society that are available on EclipseGlasses.com.
For the Perot Museum and Community Outreach Events in Dallas, TX, for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics made 1+ million collectible eclipse glasses.
American Paper Optics releases their Top 10 Total Solar Eclipse Glasses Collectibles and Historic Events for 2024 to view and commemorate this magical event.
This once-in-a-lifetime celestial event will be viewable in Mexico, Canada, and 48 contiguous U.S. states. An estimated 3.7 million will travel to the “Path of Totality” to get the best views in 15 U.S. States from Texas to Maine where there will be complete darkness mid-day. The other 33 states will have a Partial Eclipse, and the “Eclipse Magnitude” will vary.
“The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse will be like watching 30 Super Bowls in the sky. And to protect your eyes, consumers must wear safe solar eclipse glasses that are ISO and CE Certified,” explains American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit. This US-based factory has produced 300+ million eclipse glasses over the past 34 years that are proudly “American Made in an American Factory, and American Tested.”
Along with these “Top 10”, American Paper Optics offers collectibles for consumers, including: North American Eclipse Glasses, Patriotic Eagle Eclipse Glasses, Get Mooned Eclipse Glasses, Plastic Eclipser® HD Glasses, Space Cowboy Eclipse Glasses, The Green Alien Eclipse Glasses, and more on their website here: https://www.eclipseglasses.com/collections/eclipse-glasses-stock.
This Total Solar Eclipse will last approximately 3 hours in each location with 2 - 4.5 minutes of “Totality” or a maximum partial eclipse in the middle. This Top 10 is listed based on the city's peak eclipse times across the U.S.
1. Fredericksburg, TX / near San Antonio (Totality = 1:32 – 1:37pm CST)
Eclipse-O-Rama 2024 - Bill Nye the Science Guy and The Planetary Society are hosting an exceptional camping festival April 7-8, 2024, in Fredericksburg, Texas, outside San Antonio. Nye runs the world’s “largest and most influential space-interest organization”. American Paper Optics made Nye’s limited edition glasses that are available on EclipseGlasses.com.
2. Austin, TX (Totality, 1:36-1:38pm CST)
UTotal Solar Eclipse at The University of Texas at Austin – On April 8th, the Total Eclipse of the Horns experience will include 16 Sun Spots on their Forty Acres across campus with burnt-orange eclipse glasses and eclipse-themed snacks.
3. Houston, TX (Partial Eclipse, 94% Eclipse Magnitude, Peak 1:40pm CST)
Space Center Houston – Anyone can attend Space Center Houston’s eclipse weekend celebrations April 6-8, 2024 with “space flown artifacts, tram tours to NASA Johnson Space Center, out-of-this world events, and more.” And on April 8th, guests will receive a complimentary pair of commemorative eclipse glasses for this epic event.
4. Dallas, TX (Totality, 1:41-1:44pm CST)
Perot Museum and Community Outreach Events – The Perot Museum will host eclipse educational activities and community outreach programs April 3-8, 2024. In addition, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is partnering with Carnegie Institution for Science to host an extraordinary event on eclipse day. For this Total Solar Eclipse, Dallas will also be the largest city on the “Path of Totality”.
5. Little Rock, AR (Totality, 1:52 – 1:54pm CST)
Arkansas Space Grant Consortium (ASGC) - As a popular eclipse travel destination, The University of Arkansas teamed up with ASGC to distribute 450,000 collectible eclipse glasses. ASGC plays an important role in a nationwide network funded by NASA “to enhance America's aerospace science and technology capabilities.” On April 8th, the “Path of Totality” will cross 53 counties in Arkansas, including Little Rock.
https://www.eclipseglasses.com/pages/arkansas-space-grant-consortium
6. Miami, FL (Partial Eclipse, 56% Eclipse Magnitude, Peak 3:02pm EST)
Solar Eclipse Weekend at Frost Science – Miami will have a partial solar eclipse celebration at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Frost Science) with a special Frost Planetarium show. It’s Miami’s only planetarium, aquarium and science museum, and specialty eclipse glasses are available in their Science Store. https://www.eclipseglasses.com/pages/frost-science-group
7. Indianapolis, IN (Totality, 3:06 – 3:10pm EST)
IMS Eclipse Watch Party - The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) will host one of the biggest U.S. Total Solar Eclipse watch parties in a stadium for 100,000 attendees. IMS was also chosen by NASA as a broadcast location where their experts will be available to answer questions. “The Greatest Spectacles” are included in the admission fee (while supplies last). https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/eclipse/buy-tickets/tickets-gate-admission
8. Cleveland, OH (Totality, 3:14 - 3:18pm EST)
SolarFest Events at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will host a SolarFest with cool eclipse glasses and expanded hours 10am-10pm during eclipse weekend. There will be cosmic activities for music fans, including: live performances, educational and family programs, eclipse soundtracks and playlist listening parties in celebration of David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Sun Ra, Taylor Swift and more.
9. Syracuse, NY (Totality, 3:23 - 3:24pm EST)
Maxwell Memorial Library - Starting March 25, this Syracuse-area library will give out free eclipse glasses (1 per family). These collectibles were provided by Star Net with the support of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries (SEAL), and the Space Science Institute. American Paper Optics made 5 million SEAL eclipse glasses for this initiative that is supporting 10,000 libraries across the U.S.
10. New York, NY (Partial Eclipse, 91% Eclipse Magnitude, Peak 3:26pm EST)
Warby Parker Free Eclipse Glasses Give-Aways Across US – To help millions view the Total Solar Eclipse safely, Warby Parker (headquartered in NYC) is giving away 500,000 custom eclipse glasses at their stores nationwide starting April 1, 2024 (while supplies last).
https://www.warbyparker.com/solar-eclipse-2024
PLUS - Eclipse Glasses for a Cause Collectibles - And to give back, Jerit's Memphis-based factory will donate 50% of profits from their two “Eclipse Glasses for a Cause” to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ALS Association.
https://www.eclipseglasses.com/collections/charity-eclipse-glasses
For American Paper Optics updates on these collectible eclipse glasses and historic events, follow @AmericanPaperOptics3D.
ABOUT: John Jerit (CEO/President) and American Paper Optics (Memphis, TN / Bartlett) – John Jerit’s American Paper Optics has been preparing for Great North American eclipses (April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse) since the last major total solar eclipse in 2017. Jerit's team has produced 300+ million solar eclipse glasses, along with making over 3 billion total 3D glasses and related products over the past 34 years. Their eclipse glasses are proudly Made in the USA, and ISO and CE Certified. For more information on American Paper Optics’ safe solar eclipse glasses and other eclipse education tools (books, webinars, apps, and more), visit https://eclipseglasses.com
American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit explains Eclipse Glasses Safety Tips to Protect Your Eyes