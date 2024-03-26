Flextank to Teach California Wineries How to Reduce OpEx Costs; And Increase Sustainability & Revenue at WiVi Conference

Flextank systems help wineries reduce expenses, and scale and expand their operation., Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide.

Flextank Presents: How to Expand Winery Capacity, and Increase Production Efficiency, Margins and Revenue. At WiVi Conference Booth #227

Wineries are in a tight bind now. They need to both reduce OpEx costs and increase production. We help wineries assess and reduce expenses, scale and expand their operation, and increase margins.” — Jon Smalley, Flextank President and CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Event: WiVi Central Coast Conference & Tradeshow https://wivicentralcoast.com/

• When: March 27, 2024

• Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

• Demonstrations: Flextank Booth #227

• Presentation: How to Expand Winery Capacity, Reduce OpEx Costs, and Increase Production Efficiency, and Revenue.

Flextank Vice President of Sales, Jamie Long, and other Flextank leaders will present ways for wineries to reduce operational expense (OpEx) costs, expand production, increase efficiency, and improve revenue and margins at the WiVi Conference & Tradeshow, March 27, in Paso Robles, at the Flextank WiVi Conference Booth #227

Flextank will provide free online tools, expert guidance, and winery production and project consultation tips that are designed to help winery operators reduce their OpEx overhead and increase their productivity, sustainability, and margins. These tools will help winery CFOs and winemakers:

• Estimate in real-time a Winery’s projected production, OpEx costs and potential revenue.

• Assess Flextank and barrel requirements by gallons or liters.

• Reduce overhead and OpEx costs, and expand capacity and production efficiency.

• Develop custom, durable long-term production and storage solutions.

Event attendees can access the Real-Time Flextank Revenue + OpEx Calculator both at the booth and online, and send the results directly to their email, via the interactive website. Attendees can also obtain free downloadable checklists and content to help wineries increase productivity and revenue.

About WiVi Central Coast Conference & Tradeshow

The conference and tradeshow feature sessions by top industry leaders on regional viticulture, enology and DTC topics and gives attendees the opportunity to understand and experience new trends and technology. For more information, see: https://wivicentralcoast.com/

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient production. More than 4000 wineries, cideries and craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production. Flextanks are: Cost effective, sustainable, efficient, controllable, and award-winning. Flextank is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: https://flextank.com/.

Flextanks Increase Productivity, Efficiency, Space Use and Revenue.