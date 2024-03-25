Pacific Tourism Organisation and Fiji Airways Discuss Sponsorship Deal Ahead of South Pacific Tourism Exchange

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is currently in talks with Fiji Airways, a leading airline in the Pacific region regarding its sponsorship of the upcoming Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE). This strategic partnership aims to bolster tourism efforts and foster connectivity across key markets.

In preparation for the SPTE, scheduled to take place in Fiji for the first time, the SPTO team engaged in fruitful discussions with various stakeholders and industry members in Nadi. Among these discussions, a significant meeting took place between the SPTO team and Fiji Airways’ Senior Manager of Tourism and Customer Operations, James Pridgeon.

During this meeting, Fiji Airways expressed its commitment to support SPTO’s initiatives by offering complimentary tickets for selected overseas buyers and discounted rates for SPTE attendees using a designated promo code. These exclusive rates will apply to Fiji Airways routes, facilitating seamless travel arrangements for participants.

Fiji Airways will receive prominent promotion of its key markets, including Asia, Europe, and the US/Australia/New Zealand, at the SPTE event. This collaboration will enhance visibility and engagement with potential travellers from these regions.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker emphasised the significance of such partnerships in advancing Pacific tourism efforts.

“The sponsorship from Fiji Airways is greatly appreciated and holds great promise in elevating our visibility and engagement with travellers across key markets. As we gear up for the Pacific’s biggest tourism exhibition, we invite tourism stakeholders to join us in our collective endeavor to promote Pacific tourism and make it more accessible to all,” Mr Cocker said.