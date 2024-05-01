Pacific Tourism Organisation Facilitates Workshop to Enhance Sustainable Tourism Standards in Samoa

Earlier this month, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) organised a half-day workshop to introduce the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards to the Samoa Accommodation Standards Committee. The workshop aimed to raise awareness among stakeholders and national agencies involved in Samoa’s Accommodation Standards Programme about the regional approach to setting destination and industry standards.

During the dialogue, the Committee provided valuable insights on aligning and adapting relevant criteria to Samoa’s context. Discussions also touched on training and resource needs, highlighting challenges faced by both the Committee and the industry.

The Samoa Tourism Accommodation Standards Committee stressed the importance of these standards as guiding principles, emphasising their role in providing direction rather than rigid regulations. Participants also recognised the alignment between the standards and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), acknowledging their significance in driving holistic development in the tourism sector.

The Committee comprises multi-stakeholder national partners led by the Samoa Tourism Authority along with representatives from the Samoa Hotels and Hospitality Association, Savaii Samoa Tourism Association, Ministry of Health, Fire and Emergency Services Authority, Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Electric Power Corporation.

Ms. Gale, reflecting on the workshop, highlighted several key takeaways. Firstly, the appreciation for regional efforts in establishing Public-Private Partnerships, crucial for long-term success in destination and industry development was noted. Secondly, the acknowledgment of the need to review the scope of Samoa’s standards to ensure they are more holistic in addressing pressing sector-wide challenges. Thirdly, inclusivity and safety compliance are key priorities, with a need for funding to support businesses in meeting accessibility, food, health, fire, and emergency requirements. Additionally, the workshop acknowledged the need for future partnerships to support Samoa’s progress through review, training, funding, and advisory support.

Next month, Samoa will share its experience in implementing accommodation standards during the SPTO Pacific Tourism Week’s regional sustainable tourism workshop. The collaboration between SPTO and Samoa’s tourism stakeholders underscores the collective commitment to fostering sustainable tourism practices that benefit local communities and the environment. Through alignment and sharing of best practices, the Pacific region is poised to become a model of sustainable tourism excellence.