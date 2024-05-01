Pacific Tourism Organisation Announces Silver Sponsors for 2024 South Pacific Tourism Exchange

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is delighted to unveil its Silver sponsor collaborations with Samoa Tourism Authority, Vodafone Fiji Limited, TravMedia, SPTO Digital Consultants Trove Tourism Development Advisors, and Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia for the 2024 South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, Denarau in Nadi on May 4-5.

These partnerships signify a steadfast commitment to fostering collaboration and partnerships within the Pacific region as it rebounds from the impact of COVID-19. By joining forces, to reinforce the dedication to bolstering the tourism sector in the Pacific, paving the way for a robust recovery.

In a demonstration of this collective effort, SPTE24 Silver sponsors will extend vital support to essential trade and media representatives and tourism partners during the event. This collaborative approach demonstrates their unwavering dedication to ensuring the success of SPTE 2024, showcasing the power of partnership in driving positive outcomes.

Following the success of the 2023 event held in Christchurch, New Zealand, which attracted participants from across the Pacific and key global markets, this year’s SPTE promises to further elevate the region’s tourism offerings. It serves as a dynamic platform for global tourism operators to engage with the diverse and vibrant experiences the Pacific offers, emphasizing the importance of collaborative initiatives in advancing the industry.

SPTO’s Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker expressed sincere gratitude for the invaluable support of the Silver Category sponsors, including Samoa Tourism Authority, Vodafone Fiji Limited, TravMedia, SPTO Digital Consultants Trove Tourism Development Advisorsand Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia. This underscores their pivotal role in driving growth within the Pacific’s tourism landscape.

“We are thrilled to forge partnerships with Samoa Tourism Authority, Vodafone Fiji Limited, TravMedia, SPTO Digital Consultants Trove Tourism Development Advisors, and Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia. Their sponsorship holds tremendous potential in enhancing our visibility and engagement across key markets,” Mr. Cocker remarked.

“SPTE presents an exceptional opportunity for our Silver Category Sponsors to amplify their presence and cultivate meaningful connections within our Pacific Island membership. We eagerly anticipate showcasing the best of the Pacific and fostering significant relationships among industry stakeholders.”