From Volunteers to Leaders

As of 2023, 80% of the dedicated staff members powering All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) were once volunteers themselves. This statistic speaks volumes about the sense of community within AHAH – it really is all about the people.

Each individual, whether staff, volunteer or member of disaster-affected communities, contributes to a culture defined by compassion, resilience and empathy, reflecting AHAH’s mission to provide volunteer-powered, community-inspired disaster relief.

In the second of our People Who Make Us series, we hear from two AHAH staff members, Claudia and Lizette, who began their journey as volunteers and found a sense of fulfillment within the organization.

MEET CLAUDIA AND LIZETTE

Lizette, Logistics Coordinator Claudia, Director of People Development

HOW DID YOU GET STARTED WITH AHAH?

CLAUDIA, DIRECTOR OF PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT

“In 2018, I found AHAH during a web search of volunteer opportunities. I found it fascinating. I volunteered on AHAH’s Dominica Hurricane Relief program for two weeks and was hooked.

I was happier while volunteering in Dominica with AHAH than I had ever been in my life. The team, the volunteers, the students and community members left a lasting impression on me.

The following year, I volunteered on the Mexico Earthquake Relief program in Union Zapata, Oaxaca and the experience was amazing. Shortly after returning home, I saw a job posting for a Human Resources (HR) role and jumped at the opportunity.“

LISETTE, LOGISTICS MANAGER

“I started with All Hands and Hearts as a volunteer on the Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief program in Yabucoa, in 2019.“