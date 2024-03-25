Ukraine Crisis – Two Years On

February 24, 2024, marks two years since Russia’s violent and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Two years on, and the war persists.

The crisis in Ukraine has resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian challenge, with 3.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) seeking safety and shelter. In response to this dire situation, All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) has been working tirelessly to address the unique needs of these communities, both in Poland and Western Ukraine.

In the early days, AHAH partnered with Save Ukraine, facilitating evacuations of women, children and elderly into Poland and delivering humanitarian supplies into Ukraine. This partnership has continued, and so far we’ve facilitated the construction of transitional homes for 170 families inside Ukraine. In tandem, AHAH has been running a volunteer-powered programs to shelter and provide community-building activities for refugees in Poland and Ukraine.

In Western Ukraine, where the impact of the conflict is deeply felt, AHAH has launched a new volunteer program to provide shelter and comfort for IDPs. In collaboration with Uzhhorod University, we are conducting essential repairs on university dormitories to provide safe shelter for displaced families and individuals. Five hundred individuals are currently living in these deteriorating dormitories. The rooms, originally designed to house individual students, now house up to six people and require mold removal, fresh paint and improvements to communal kitchens and bathrooms. Additionally, our team is implementing psychosocial support programs to address the emotional toll of displacement, including English and art classes.