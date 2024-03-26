CETV Now Partners with Executive Digital for Innovative Marketing

CETV empowers you to advertise at the exact store and exact time that customers are purchasing.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CETV Now, the pioneer in commercial environment television advertising, is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with Executive Digital, a leading enterprise-level, SEO-first, full-service digital marketing agency. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the digital marketing landscape, uniting two powerhouses to drive innovation and redefine brand engagement strategies.

Executive Digital, renowned for its expertise in creating true value and ROI for clients through digital strategies, joins forces with CETV Now to unlock unparalleled opportunities for businesses worldwide. With Executive Digital's extensive reach and CETV Now's cutting-edge technology, brands can now harness the power of targeted advertising within their specific sectors, directly engaging consumers in the buying environment.

Marty McDonald, Chief Revenue Officer of CETV Now, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Executive Digital to revolutionize the digital marketing landscape. This collaboration represents a new era of brand engagement, where businesses can seamlessly integrate digital strategies with real-time consumer experiences."

Aleksandar "Sasha" Jovicic, CEO of Executive Digital, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the transformative impact of the partnership. "At Executive Digital, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering tangible results for our clients. Our partnership with CETV Now enables us to leverage cutting-edge technology to create innovative online marketing strategies that truly resonate with consumers."

About Executive Digital:

Executive Digital is a leading enterprise-level, SEO-first, full-service digital marketing agency focused on creating true value and ROI for clients through innovative online marketing strategies. With eight offices globally, Executive Digital's team of experts specializes in search engine optimization, web development, social media marketing, PPC advertising, visual production, video SEO, content marketing, programmatic, and RTB services.

About CETV Now:

Commercial Environment TV (CETV Now) is the only technology that presents brands and products directly in front of consumers in the actual buying environment. CETV Now empowers businesses to advertise within their targeted sector, aligning video content with brand experience to monetize passive viewing audiences. With a vision to provide new revenue streams through its ad network and content control technology, CETV Now remains committed to constant growth and strategic partnerships.

