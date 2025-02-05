V Digital Services Launches New YouTube TV and YouTube Select Advertising Solutions

V Digital Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Digital Services, a leader in digital marketing solutions and innovation, is proud to announce the launch of YouTube TV and YouTube Select advertising solutions, marking a significant milestone in delivering premium advertising opportunities for businesses nationwide. This exclusive offering is made possible through V Digital Services' prestigious Google Premier Partner status—an achievement reserved for the top 3% of agencies globally.

Traditionally, YouTube TV (YTTV) advertising opportunities are only accessible through manual purchases via Google representatives, often requiring a minimum spend of $25,000 or more. However, V Digital Services has secured a commitment with Google to streamline this process, providing clients with exclusive access to exceptional advantages that set V Digital Services apart from the competition:

• Direct Access: Seamless management of YouTube TV campaigns via Google Ads, eliminating reliance on manual rep purchases.

• Premium Inventory: Placement across the top 1% of YouTube channels and the leading OTT platform in the U.S.

• Discounted Rates: Competitive CPM rates lower than industry averages, creating cost-effective advertising options.

• Rapid Launch: Campaigns can be launched in as little as 7 days, connecting businesses with their target audiences faster.

• Enhanced ROI: Data-driven targeting ensures higher video completion rates and increased impressions.

YouTube TV and YouTube Select offer unparalleled opportunities for businesses to connect with highly engaged audiences. Launched in 2017, YouTube TV is an OTT streaming platform featuring premium, long-form content, such as live sports, news, TV shows, and on-demand movies. With 75% of its impressions occurring on TV screens, YouTube TV creates an immersive, connected experience for viewers. Complementing this, YouTube Select represents the top 1% of YouTube channels, offering premium ad placements with non-skippable options on content from leading influencers, creators, live TV, and sports. Organized into specialized “Lineups,” YouTube Select ensures targeted placements and exceptional engagement rates, making it an invaluable tool for impactful advertising.

"With our YouTube TV and YouTube Select solutions, we’re equipping businesses with the tools to achieve greater reach, better ROI, and deeper connections with their audiences," said Taylor West, Vice President of Agency and Client Services for VDS. "Our commitment to innovation and client success sets us apart, and we’re excited to empower brands to achieve their growth goals."

Businesses looking to unlock these game-changing advertising opportunities or enhance their current YouTube campaigns and access exclusive benefits through V Digital Services' Google Premier Partner status, can visit www.vdigitalservices.com/contact-us or call 888-441-0784.

About V Digital Services

As the digital marketing division of Voice Media Group, V Digital Services operates in over 300 cities across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, the agency specializes in providing top-tier white-label solutions to an expanding network of affiliated media entities and agencies. Leveraging a diverse team of experts in local and organic SEO, paid media, web services, email marketing, and first-party data solutions, V Digital Services stands as a reliable resource in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The agency's team of Google-certified specialists also fulfills the role of an in-house digital marketing hub for renowned VMG publications, including Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, New Times Broward-Palm Beach, and the Dallas Observer.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with V Digital Services should visit the company’s careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/

