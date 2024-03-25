Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,538 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1678 Printer's Number 1986

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - An Act amending Titles 61 (Prisons and Parole) and 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed)) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general administration, providing for earned vocational training and education credit; in recidivism risk reduction incentive, further providing for recidivism risk reduction incentive minimum; in Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, further providing for parole power and for short sentence parole; and, in powers and duties, further providing for consideration of criminal convictions.

You just read:

House Bill 1678 Printer's Number 1986

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more