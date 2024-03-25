House Bill 1678 Printer's Number 1986

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - An Act amending Titles 61 (Prisons and Parole) and 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed)) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general administration, providing for earned vocational training and education credit; in recidivism risk reduction incentive, further providing for recidivism risk reduction incentive minimum; in Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, further providing for parole power and for short sentence parole; and, in powers and duties, further providing for consideration of criminal convictions.